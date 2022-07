The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) can clinch an NBA Summer League title shot with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2). The Pelicans (+9.7) have a better point differential than the Portland Trail Blazers (+8.3) but the Phoenix Suns (+7.3) have a chance to make a leap into the championship game. The Pelicans just need a win that is at least within two points of the Suns, if Phoenix can topple the Sacramento Kings.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO