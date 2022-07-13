ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Timelapse: Powerful storm approached downtown Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across western Massachusetts continue to cleanup Wednesday morning after fast-moving storm left behind widespread damage Tuesday evening.

The 22News live camera network from the top of Monarch Place in downtown Springfield captured the power of the wind and rain as it moves south eventually totally blocking the view of the city.

It was a similar story in Westfield, West Springfield, Agawam, and Longmeadow with strong winds bending trees and creating hazardous driving conditions.

WWLP

Storm cleanup efforts across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm damage disrupted everything from power service in a number of communities to train schedules. Homeowners across the region will be cleaning up downed trees and scattered debris Wednesday morning. Thousands of households also lost power for a period of time. The damage was widespread....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield officials announce ‘Project Rescue’ initiative

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new effort is underway in one Springfield neighborhood. It’s focus is reaching those in need, such as addicts and those struggling with mental health. It’s called Project Rescue with Friday being a second step after the sweep of drug and gun arrests we told you about on Thursday.
Live 95.9

After 101 Years, Sweatland/Payless Oil Announces Closure In Pittsfield, MA

As the country starts to see a slight decline in gas and oil prices, it doesn't necessarily mean the damage hasn't been done. The price of gas and oil rose sharply this spring to unprecedented levels. Gas prices in Massachusetts hit the $5 dollar mark for the first time in June, oil nearly the same, higher at one point.
westernmassnews.com

Storm damages leave thousands without power across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several towns across western Massachusetts reported damage and power outages following Tuesday’s storm. The weather packed a punch, knocking down trees and wires across the area. Crews worked to pick up the pieces across western Massachusetts Tuesday after the evening storm. “It just started to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Dozens of Springfield households to receive $1,400 checks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – More pandemic checks are heading out to 60 households in Springfield as part of the city’s distribution of federal relief funds. “I’m very eager. I want to get thesechecks into people’s hands that have been verified, that have been cleared to get them, that direct assistance help,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Crash on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was delayed on the Mass. Pike in Palmer due to a crash on the westbound side Friday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the right lane has reopened on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Palmer. Drivers experienced delays in the area between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash in the area of Congamond Road in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a crash in the area in the Congamond Road in Southwick Friday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, a car was taken away by tow truck. Western Mass News will continue to bring you updates as they are made available. Copyright...
SOUTHWICK, MA
WCVB

Part of Worcester, Massachusetts, apartment building's roof collapses

WORCESTER, Mass. — Residents of a Worcester, Massachusetts, apartment building were allowed briefly to re-enter their apartments Friday evening after construction material crashed through at least two levels of apartment units. The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday at 267 Mill St. From Sky5, a large hole could...
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Tuesday evening bringing down trees and power lines. 22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines due to those thunderstorms. Storm Damage Reports:. Springfield: Tree down on Gillette Avenue, large tree down on cars on Brookdale...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Avoid the Blackstone: 879,000 gallons of sewage flow into river

WORCESTER — City officials are advising the public to avoid parts of the Blackstone River after untreated sewage flowed into the river. "Avoid contact with the affected water bodies for 48 hours after the overflow ceases due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants," Worcester officials said in an advisory Thursday. An overflow...
