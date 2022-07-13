ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenedy County, TX

Human Smuggling Attempt Foiled At South Texas Border Checkpoint

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Border Patrol says a human-smuggling attempt was thwarted after a semi was stopped at a checkpoint in south Texas. Agents at the Sarita checkpoint...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRIS 6 News

68 people found in trailer among pallets of onions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A K-9 at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias alerted agents to people in the trailer of an 18-wheeler loaded with onions on May 4, 2021, according to a press release from United States Attorney’s Office. When officers opened the trailer they discovered 68...
FALFURRIAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr man pleads guilty to hauling trailer with 68 migrants

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man from Pharr plead guilty to illegally transporting migrants. Leonardo Davila Sr., 45, admitted to smuggling the 68 migrants in a trailer, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. On May 4, 2021, Davila drove a tractor trailer into a Border...
kurv.com

TX State Troopers Busting Migrants

The nation’s immigration laws are enforced by the feds but, in Texas, state troopers are being allowed to put the cuffs on people suspected of being in the country illegally. Steve McCraw, who heads the Department of Public Safety, says they’ve nabbed about one-thousand people so far and brought...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Sarita, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Kenedy County, TX
kurv.com

Third Murder Count Filed Against Driver In Deadly Smuggling Crash

A suspected smuggler has been charged with a third count of murder after a third person died following a police chase and crash in rural western Hidalgo County late last month. La Joya police say a 20-year-old Honduran woman died of her injuries Wednesday, two weeks after the violent wreck....
LA JOYA, TX
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that...
LAREDO, TX
KRGV

VIDEO: Pharr EMS ambulance stolen in Mission, woman in custody

Video released by the city of Pharr shows the moment a woman jumped into a Pharr EMS ambulance and drove off with it Friday. The ambulance was stolen by a recently discharged 31-year-old female patient at Mission Regional Medical Center, according to city spokesperson Daisy Martinez. The ambulance was transporting...
PHARR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Border Checkpoint#Smuggling#The Border Patrol
fox7austin.com

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

ODESSA, Texas - A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
ODESSA, TX
KIII 3News

Illegal gambling operation leads to 2 arrests

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people are behind bars after an illegal gambling operation was conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Narcotics and Vice Division on Tuesday. The investigation ended with the arrest of 44-year-old David Rivers and 39-year-old Ray Firova. The two are being charged with keeping a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRGV

Texas National Guard soldier dies following medical emergency at McAllen hotel

A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died Thursday at a hotel in McAllen, officials said. Sgt. Alex Rios Rodriguez, 52, died in a non-mission related incident at his quarters in McAllen, the Texas Military Department announced Friday. Emergency personnel at the unit’s hotel were unable to...
kurv.com

Pharr Police Question Victim After Kidnapping At Logistics Facility

Police in Pharr say they’ve made contact with a man who was reportedly kidnapped from a logistics company early Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that they have spoken with Jose Perez-Barragan, though they did not release any other information about the investigation. The man was reportedly taken from the Mass...
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

Police: Texas woman beat with water jug in sleep

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested two women accused of holding down and beating a woman in the face with a metal water container. Around 11:44 a.m. on June 9, police responded to the 210 Montevideo Apartments in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint. The...
CBS DFW

More than half a million in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $650,000 in cocaine at the Texas-Mexico border on July 7. "Our CBP officers' knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illicit narcotics," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "We remain committed to ensuring our cargo system remains secure while facilitating lawful commerce."The narcotics were hidden within the tires of Freightliner trailer carrying a shipment of juice. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of the 38 packages containing 87 pounds of cocaine.Officers seized the narcotics and the tractor. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
LAREDO, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi PD shares Fourth of July crime stats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department shared statistics with 3NEWS regarding the number of calls they responded to on Fourth of July. During the holiday, the department reported 58 calls for shots fired, two of those leading to arrests. 310 calls for fireworks and 43 drunk driving calls, which led to 28 DWI arrests.
kgns.tv

Agents arrest 18th Street Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a gang member with an extensive criminal history. Last week, Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville arrested Wilmer Sinclair-Centeno, 37 after he was found inside a freight train. The agents say they were conducting a train check when they found Centeno along with five...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy