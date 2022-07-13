Uvalde School Shooting Video Leaked

A father of a student killed in the attack on Robb Elementary School says there is “no excuse” for police inaction seen in hallway surveillance videos released this week. In an interview with CNN, Vincent Salazar, the dad of 11-year-old Layla Marie Salazar, called for law enforcement officers to be fired because they simply “didn’t do their jobs.”
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas House Committee will reveal the results of its investigation this weekend. That includes a 77-minute hallway video, which we first published earlier this week, showing officers waiting to confront the gunman. As KENS 5 learned Friday, one lawmaker says there's another video everyone should...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oscar Orona had a chance to take his son home 33 minutes before the 10-year-old's class was massacred. The memory of May 24 haunts. It was awards day at Robb Elementary school. Noah was beaming and asked to leave school with Orona. But Papi had to go to work, and Mami was recovering from surgery at home. Orona thought it better that Noah stay with his friends. The boy said OK and bounded off.
UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- A state lawmaker confirmed that a police officer seen in leaked hallway video using his phone is the husband of one of the teachers who died in the Uvalde school shooting. Security video that was leaked earlier this week -- obtained by ABC13 from the Austin...
Parents of victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting reacted angrily to new surveillance video from the day of the shooting obtained by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper which was published before they could see it.
(AP) — A Texas lawmaker says a Uvalde police officer criticized over video of him checking his phone during the massacre at Robb Elementary School was the husband of a teacher killed in the classroom. Texas state Rep. Joe Moody came to the defense of Ruben Ruiz after the...
The Austin American-Statesman newspaper has published the edited portions of Uvalde school surveillance video showing officers retreating from gunfire in the hallway of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, during the fatal shooting which occurred back on May 24.
Kevin Lawrence, the executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, says the school shooting video leaked-to and published by the Austin-American Statesman doesn't answer a pivotal question.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Parents of children killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting are angry after surveillance footage of the attack was released Tuesday. The Austin American Statesman published the edited footage before the parents saw it and is defending doing so. Follow the latest here:...
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, July 12, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman elected to release footage from inside Robb Elementary School on May 24, to provide transparency to the community, showing what happened as officials waited to enter that classroom. Since then, politicians have been reacting to the video's...
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
An attorney representing more than a dozen Uvalde, Texas, families in wrongful death and emotional distress claims following May's deadly school massacre believes the majority-Latino community of 15,000 residents would have been better off if police officers hadn't shown up at all to Robb Elementary School that day. "The people...
The school district in Uvalde, Texas plans to add more school police officers and stiffen security measures after the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in May. Added security will include new perimeter fencing around schools, more security cameras, and upgraded doors, door locks,...
Parents of children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting marched in Washington D.C. with a clear message on assault weapons: “Enough is enough.”. Javier and Gloria Cazares, the parents of Jacklyn; Kimberly and Felix Rubio, the parents of Alexandria “Lexi”; and Angel Garza, the father of Amerie, were among the speakers at Wednesday’s March Fourth Rally, which also included survivors of the Highland Park, Illinois mass shooting on July 4.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi artist is doing his part to help honor the 21 lives taken during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. The massive mural project is being done through the Austin based non profit Mas Cultura. Corpus Christi artist Jeremy Flores was among...
