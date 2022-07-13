ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde School Shooting Video Leaked

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo of the Uvalde school shooting is now leaked to the public. KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statesman...

www.kurv.com

KSAT 12

Father of student killed in Uvalde calls surveillance videos ‘frustrating,’ wants officers to be fired

A father of a student killed in the attack on Robb Elementary School says there is “no excuse” for police inaction seen in hallway surveillance videos released this week. In an interview with CNN, Vincent Salazar, the dad of 11-year-old Layla Marie Salazar, called for law enforcement officers to be fired because they simply “didn’t do their jobs.”
UVALDE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Uvalde school shooting survivors struggle as they await answers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oscar Orona had a chance to take his son home 33 minutes before the 10-year-old's class was massacred. The memory of May 24 haunts. It was awards day at Robb Elementary school. Noah was beaming and asked to leave school with Orona. But Papi had to go to work, and Mami was recovering from surgery at home. Orona thought it better that Noah stay with his friends. The boy said OK and bounded off.
UVALDE, TX
kurv.com

Lawmaker: Officer In Uvalde Video Husband Of Slain Teacher

(AP) — A Texas lawmaker says a Uvalde police officer criticized over video of him checking his phone during the massacre at Robb Elementary School was the husband of a teacher killed in the classroom. Texas state Rep. Joe Moody came to the defense of Ruben Ruiz after the...
UVALDE, TX
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Kvue Tv
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bandera Bulletin

Remains identified as Brittany McMahon

Skeletal remains discovered in the Bandera Pass subdivision have been identified as belonging to Brittany McMahon, according to Bandera County Cheif Deputy Matt King. According to King, the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy from the Anthropology Department at Texas State University (TSU). King said McMahon's...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
iheart.com

Uvalde Schools Plan For More School Cops, New Perimeter Fencing

The school district in Uvalde, Texas plans to add more school police officers and stiffen security measures after the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in May. Added security will include new perimeter fencing around schools, more security cameras, and upgraded doors, door locks,...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Parents of Uvalde students speak in DC during assaults weapons protest: ‘We are angry as hell’

Parents of children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting marched in Washington D.C. with a clear message on assault weapons: “Enough is enough.”. Javier and Gloria Cazares, the parents of Jacklyn; Kimberly and Felix Rubio, the parents of Alexandria “Lexi”; and Angel Garza, the father of Amerie, were among the speakers at Wednesday’s March Fourth Rally, which also included survivors of the Highland Park, Illinois mass shooting on July 4.
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Leaked Surveillance Video From Uvalde Shows Lack of urgency 7-13-22

Ryan Kelley returns with Jamie Swafford to talk about their running together. And Charlie LeDuff joins in to talk about a shocking nursing home story. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. http://JustinBarclay.com/store. My...
UVALDE, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi artist selected to help honor Uvalde victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi artist is doing his part to help honor the 21 lives taken during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. The massive mural project is being done through the Austin based non profit Mas Cultura. Corpus Christi artist Jeremy Flores was among...

