Woman charged with felony retail theft for stealing donut rings

Muncy, Pa. — A Pennsdale woman with a previous record was charged with felony retail theft for stealing donut rings from Sheetz.

State police at Montoursville say Laura M. Faivre, 40, was at the Muncy store the morning of July 7 when she used the self-check register to ring up two donut rings but then canceled the transaction.

Faivre then handed the donut rings, totaling $3.38, to her husband who walked out of the store with them. A manager at the store contacted police and showed them video surveillance of the theft.

Faivre later admitted to police that she stole the donut rings. Trooper Jeffrey Urban noted in the affidavit that this is Faivre's fourth retail theft offense since 2017.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge William C. Solomon in Muncy. Bail was set at $15,000 unsecured.

