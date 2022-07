Prime Day deals may be over but there are still some awesome TV deals going on including at Best Buy, where they are offering a 70-inch TV at an amazing price. Right now, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $470, saving you $180 off the usual price. A considerable saving, this is a great time to enjoy a huge TV for your home without breaking the bank. For a limited time only, it even comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) speaker, too. If you’re looking for a new TV, here’s why it’s worth your time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO