Arlington, TX

Cowboys 2023 Draft: Oregon LB 'Best Fit' with Micah Parsons?

By Zach Dimmitt
 3 days ago

Could the Cowboys dip into the Pac-12 for their next great defensive prospect?

The Dallas Cowboys have selected four linebackers, including 2021 All-Pro rookie Micah Parsons , in the last two NFL Drafts. Even before the 2022-23 season gets under way, could they look to make it a third straight year of beefing up the middle of the defense?

One name that has already been linked to the Cowboys in way-too-early mock drafts has popped up again. This time, Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell has appeared on PFF's 2023 NFL Draft Best Fit list, as the site projects him as an ideal pairing in Dallas alongside Parsons.

Here's what PFF had to say:

You want a freaky off-ball linebacker tandem that doubles as your pass-rush? You got it. Sewell isn’t too far off from Micah Parsons from a size/explosiveness perspective. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder makes up ground on running backs with an ease that’s incredible to watch. He earned an 88.6 pass-rushing grade a season ago, with 34 pressures on 98 blitzes. That would be two scary off-ball backers for the Cowboys.

The 6-3, 251-pound Sewell had an impressive freshman season with the Ducks in 2020, totaling 44 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. This earned him Pac-12's Defensive Freshman of the Year award.

But as Oregon burst onto the college football scene last season, so did he. The Ducks used an early-season road upset over the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes to build momentum toward a 9-1 record before the end of November. And despite the team's late-season skid, Sewell was dominant, totaling 114 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, five passes defended, and one interception.

Since then, he's been projected as a first-round pick in early 2023 mock drafts by CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and ESPN , with the latter projecting him to go at No. 30 overall to the Cowboys next April.

Sewell's play at Oregon has been amazing to watch as he developed into a true three-down defender. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder has elite size to go along with great quickness and processing speed. And we can't forget to mention his versatility. As is becoming so important, he's as good rushing the quarterback as he is playing in coverage. - ESPN's Matt Miller

Parsons, who is certain to draw even more attention from offensive lines as he enters his third season next fall, would pair nicely alongside another versatile linebacker like Sewell, whose ability to drop back into pass coverage is proven with the five passes defended he had during his sophomore year.

While Parsons can focus on being an elite rusher on the edge, Sewell would serve as the middle linebacker that attacks running backs who sliver into the opening of the A-gap or drop deeper with a quick backpedal in play-action scenarios while Parsons bullies his way into the backfield.

Like Parsons did on numerous occasions his rookie year, Sewell also showed impressive closing speed when cutting off the sideline edge against running backs or dual-threat signal-callers last season.

This speed translated to straight-line delayed rushes toward the pocket as well, as Sewell showed the ability to shed off would-be blockers with little effort to get to the quarterback. And even if he got there a bit late, he displayed flashes of forcing errant throws on the hit or even getting vertical to bat the pass down at the line of scrimmage.

The Cowboys already have intriguing rookie backers like Damone Clark and Devin Harper, who could prove valuable in the coming seasons. But adding Sewell to the mix would give coordinator Dan Quinn an exciting young group of linebackers that could transform the front of a Dallas defense that is coming off a 2021 season with a league-leading 34 forced turnovers.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

