Dallas, TX

'No Deal Imminent' for Dalton Schultz: Is That the Cowboys Long-Term Position?

By Logan MacDonald
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago
After posting over 800 receiving yards alongside eight receiving touchdowns last season, the Dallas Cowboys used their franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz had a breakout season last year and is gaining increased recognition. Unfortunately, contract talks seem to be at a standstill right now.

"There has been no progress in long-term contract discussions between the Cowboys and franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz,'' notes the Dallas News. "The two sides have not spoken in weeks, source said. Deadlines can spur action, but as of now, no deal is imminent as Friday's cutoff looms."

Interestingly, it had previously been reported that Schultz and Dallas had been finally starting up talks on a deal.

So which is it? Bottom line, as owner Jerry Jones famously told our Mike Fisher 30-plus years ago, "Deadlines Make Deals.''

This all - the collection of ups and the downs - is coming to light after Schultz skipped a week of OTAs amid frustrations with contract negotiations (or a lack thereof).

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, for one, empathizes a bit with Schultz.

“I went through this process. A lot of people go through this process. I’m confident in that situation," Prescott said. “Me and Schultz talk all the time, so I knew what was happening, the team does. We’ll handle it.”

Agreed coach Mike McCarthy: "Dalton deserves this position that he's in. So hopefully we can get it worked out.''

The necessity to retain Schultz has, in the minds of some, increased since trading Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, vacating 104 targets from the offense. Since future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten did in 2013, Schultz is the first Cowboys tight end to post 800+ receiving yards and eight or more receiving touchdowns in a season.

Conventional thinking: Dallas - with July 15 as the deadline at which negotiations stop and the tag deal locks in - hoping to get Schultz signed long-term and make him an integral part of the offense beyond 2022.

But as Fisher has reported: The Cowboys might not truly be focused on that "hope,'' preferring instead to let Schultz play on the tag, choosing to re-visit the idea of Schultz' future next spring.

