Spokane, WA

Early morning apartment fire in Hillyard under investigation

By Destiny Richards
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in a duplex in Hillyard woke up to flames this morning just before 4 a.m.

It happened on the 2900 block of E Olympic Ave. near N Haven St.

The Spokane Fire Department says they arrived on scene about five minutes after the initial call came in and everyone had gotten out safely.

Firefighters could see the fire on the back side of the building on the second floor unit and flames had spread to the attic.

Investigators believe the fire started outside on the second floor, but the cause is still under investigation.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
