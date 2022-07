WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A 10-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run-crash over six months ago, when a driver tried to go around a bus and hit six children on a South Florida sidewalk. Laziyah Stukes, who had been on a ventilator since the Dec. 27 crash...

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO