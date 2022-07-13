ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

A place to grow: New facility set to open this school year for 3- to 5-year-olds

By Suzannah Couch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHen a child walks through the door to their preschool classroom for the first time they are not only walking into a world of bright colors, songs and hands-on learning, they are also taking the first step in their educational journey. Early childhood education is no longer considered a...

cbs4indy.com

Data shows hundreds of special education plan violations in Indiana

Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bedford community rallies around Becky’s Place resident

BEDFORD – A member of Becky’s Place staff found Miss Brenda sitting beside a busy road outside a Steak N’ Shake in September 2021. She was in her wheelchair with a couple of bags at her feet and an umbrella for shade. When asked if she needed help, Brenda indicated she was going to see her sister when the plans fell through, and she was stuck in Bedford. She had lost her photo ID and didn’t know what to do. Someone had put her up in a hotel, but she had run out of time and had nowhere to go.
BEDFORD, IN
indyschild.com

Sunflower Festival Returns to Beasley’s Orchard July 23-31

Dates: July 23-31 Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 9 am-6 pm; Friday-Saturday: 9 am-9 pm. Cost: $7 per person, ages 2 and under are free. Don’t miss out on sunset photos! Beasley’s Orchard will be open until 9:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays during the the Sunflower Festival.
DANVILLE, IN
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor: Silver lining to I-69 project in Martinsville

Crews are expected to complete the finishing touches of the I-69 Finish Line project in Morgan County by the end of the month. Martinsville Mayor Kenny Costin says while the project has caused more than a few headaches for motorists and residents, there has been a silver lining to the construction effort. He says detours have led to an increase in visits to the city’s downtown.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Back to their roots: First Big Woods location to reopen as Quaff ON! Pour House

Near Molly’s Lane in Nashville stands the original timber frame building that once housed The Original Big Woods restaurant. In just a few weeks that building will open its doors once again under a new name: the Quaff ON! Pour House. The new business will “embrace the brewing roots that started it all while highlighting the Quaff ON! Brewing Co. branch of the BWQOHT, Inc. brand family,” according to a press release.
NASHVILLE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Monroe Lake Cabins Offer Fun On Dry Land

BROWN COUNTY cabins get all the love, but it’s time Monroe County got on your radar. The rentals around Monroe Lake come with the advantage of being within shouting distance from the three public beaches at the state’s largest body of water. And as lovely as it is to dip in those cool waters, this hideaway just south of Bloomington has plenty more to offer.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Seymour woman is 20 millionth rider on Kings Island coaster

MASON, Ohio — An Indiana woman made history Wednesday at Kings Island. Grace Timmons of Seymour was riding the Diamondback rollercoaster with friends, but it turns out she was the 20 millionth person to ride the coaster. She was shocked when she was told about the milestone. "I for...
SEYMOUR, IN
WRTV

Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IndyVet’s 24th annual pet carnival, Dachshund 500 this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Pet lovers, you won’t want to miss this. The IndyVet Pet Carnival 2022 is this Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with pet competitions, demonstrations, vendors selling pet products, rescue groups with adoptable pets, activities for kids, free hot dogs and lemonade, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Zionsville government unable to pay of its bills

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. Today, the mayor and the council members don’t know how much money the town on the northwest border...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Weekend rain chances for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re nearly five inches behind on precipitation for where we should be this summer in Indianapolis. This weekend brings rain chances to help chip away at that deficit!. Weekend rain chances. Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

On a Good Note: Celebrating baby’s 100th day at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg couple decided to make a positive experience out of their baby’s 100th day in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children. Schools often have a tradition of celebrating the 100th day of classes, so Tyler and Lindsay Staup — both teachers in Brownsburg — brought the tradition to Riley.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Empty The Shelter’ at Greene Co. Humane Society

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can give a pet in need a forever home while helping out a local animal shelter. The Greene County Humane Society is taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters event. Now through the end of July the shelter will offer reduced adoption fees.
GREENE COUNTY, IN

