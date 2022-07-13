ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three industries dominate stadium naming rights

By Jeff Tracy
If a company's name is on a "Big Four" sports stadium, that company is likely part of these "Big Three" industries: financial services, insurance or telecom. Driving the news: Heinz Field, home of the Steelers, is now Acrisure Stadium after the Michigan-based insurance firm bought the naming rights, the team announced...

www.axios.com

