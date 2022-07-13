ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

3 detained after car chase, 1 on the run: Mobile Police

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Three teens were detained when police attempted to pull the car they were driving over due to suspicious circumstances, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Man wanted in June hammer attack arrested with mom after fleeing: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Deputies

Mobile officers said they were in the area of Halls Mill Road and I-65 whenever they spotted a blue car that had been reported as stolen on July 12. Officers attempted to stop the car when the occupants led police on a car chase. The chase ended at a business off the service road.

Once police stopped the car, one person got out of the car and ran away. Three others remained and were detained.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. An 18-year-old passenger, identified by MPD as Bojarvious Campbell, was arrested for outstanding warrants. Another passenger, a 17-year-old, was released and not charged.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

