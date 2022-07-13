ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, WI

Movie featured at Iola Car Show

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 50 years after its release, “American Graffiti” continues to strike a chord with its audience. The 1973 film tells the story of a group of teenagers cruising the streets of Modesto, California, on an August night in 1962. Three of the movie’s stars – Cindy Williams,...

Library to host concerts

Sturm Memorial Library in Manawa will host two upcoming concerts for children. Stuart Stotts will perform at the library at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21, while Duke Otherwise will be at the Manawa Area Veterans Freedom Park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Stotts, from Madison, is a well-known singer/songwriter/educator...
MANAWA, WI
Durrant, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Mary Durrant, 88, of Ogdensburg. Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister Elizabeth Mary Durrant passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Michaels Hospital, Stevens Point. Elizabeth “Betty” was born September 2, 1933 in Fremont, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Paul and Eleanor (Wideman) Tews. Elizabeth...
OGDENSBURG, WI
Real estate veteran looks back

Bob Steidl is a walking, talking historian of what has come and gone and come back again in Waupaca. This week at age 76, he celebrates 50 years of working as an area real estate agent and it all started at summer camp. In 1956, he was in the Neenah-Menasha...
WAUPACA, WI
Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Portage County Fair of Amherst is July 14-17. The address is 4505 Fair Ground Road. The fair offers fun for all ages including Carnival Rides, Truck and Tractor Pulls, Market Animal Sale, Volleyball Tournament, Raffle, Famous Fair Food, Games, Cake Auction, Animal Judging, and Pedal Tractor Races. Click here for more information.
AMHERST, WI
Petit, Alan O.

Alan O. Petit, age 70 of New London, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was born in New London on January 3, 1952, in New London son of the late Orville and Helen (Knorr) Petit. Al graduated from New London High School in 1970; he then attended UW Madison and graduated with a degree in Botany. Al worked at RE&D in New London for 29 years; retiring in 2008. He was a big history buff and did civil war reenactment. He was a member of the H Company 1st U.S. Cavalry for 32 years, Company de la France – de la Marine – de la Bay, for 15 years, as well as The 7th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Line. Al was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, since 1999. He enjoyed watching birds and wildlife. Other hobbies included photography, and collecting John Wayne memorabilia.
NEW LONDON, WI
Leitner, David

David Russell Leitner, 71, of Waupaca passed away on July 12, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca, Wisconsin under the care of ThedaCare hospice from an aggressive cancer. He was born at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 1, 1951. He attended Milwaukee Lutheran High-School and Nicolet High school in Milwaukee. He later moved to the Waupaca area and attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. He had a long career as a union carpenter in the Central Wisconsin area.
WAUPACA, WI
Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Diocese enacts pronoun policy

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Catholic Diocese enacted a new policy where people can only be referred to by the pronoun of their biological sex. Additionally, they are only allowed to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their biological sex. This policy will impact the lives of more than 9,000 Catholic school students this fall.
GREEN BAY, WI
State Park Speedway story/results from July 14

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 14) – The Dave Lashua Memorial at State Park Speedway was another highlight in what is turning into another pretty stellar year for Travis Volm, as well as a bitter-but-sweet night for Jason Weinkauf. Volm held off Weinkauf on a restart with four laps left and...
WAUSAU, WI
Cities where houses sell fastest near Wausau

Compiled a list of the cities in the Wausau metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAUSAU, WI
Business of the Week: Elite Male T Clinic

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
Appleton Police Department forms recruitment team

Women going to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin for abortions will have the procedure in Illinois and recover in Wisconsin. Verla lives in Saxeville and turned 100. Her big sister, Dorthy, resides in Fish Creek; she's 102. Aspiro inspires catalytic converter anti-theft invention. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Green Bay vehicle...
APPLETON, WI

