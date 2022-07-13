Movie featured at Iola Car Show

Alan O. Petit, age 70 of New London, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was born in New London on January 3, 1952, in New London son of the late Orville and Helen (Knorr) Petit. Al graduated from New London High School in 1970; he then attended UW Madison and graduated with a degree in Botany. Al worked at RE&D in New London for 29 years; retiring in 2008. He was a big history buff and did civil war reenactment. He was a member of the H Company 1st U.S. Cavalry for 32 years, Company de la France – de la Marine – de la Bay, for 15 years, as well as The 7th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Line. Al was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, since 1999. He enjoyed watching birds and wildlife. Other hobbies included photography, and collecting John Wayne memorabilia.

NEW LONDON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO