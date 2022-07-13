ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Digimon Survive Producer Dishes on the Game's High Points and Anime Influences

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigimon Survive has been on the radar for years at this point, and at long last, the title is almost here. Bandai Namco is slated to bring the long-awaited adaptation to shelves towards the end of July. As the fandom's eye turns towards the ambitious Digimon game, no one is more...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Exclusive Wins First 2022 GOTY Award

The first Game of the Year award has been given out for 2022, and it's been awarded to a PlayStation exclusive only available on PS4 and PS5, at least right now. So far, 2022 has been far from the greatest year in terms of video game releases. In fact, if you remove a few games from the equation it's been a very disappointing year. There's a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What's more relevant is that come the end of the year, come The Game Awards, Elden Ring will win unless God of War Raganrok can replicate the success and critical acclaim of the first game. That's how little the competition is at the top. That said, the latter isn't out and the former actually didn't win the first 2022 GOTY award; Horizon Forbidden West has.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Mikasa Ready For Battle

The final episodes of Attack on Titan are set to arrive next year, with the remaining members of the Scout Regiment put in the unfortunate situation of having to attempt to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger. With Eren deciding to use the power of the Founding Titan to eliminate all those who live outside of the borders of Paradis Island, Mikasa and Armin are struggling the most with this series of events. Now, at this year's Anime Expo, one cosplayer has brought Mikasa to life by portraying her battle-ready look in the final season of the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Last September, Netflix put on a new kind of virtual fan event, with the goal of bringing news about upcoming movies and TV shows to viewers around the world. It was called TUDUM, named after the sound that plays over the Netflix logo when you watch one of the streamer's originals. On Thursday, Netflix announced that the event will officially be returning this fall, and this time it will be even bigger.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Anime Influences#Bandai Namco#Comicbook
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals the Next Big PS1 Game

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium. As of last month, PlayStation Plus is now divided into three different tiers. There's PlayStation Plus Essential, which is just normal PlayStation Plus prior to this expansion of the subscription service. Then there's the mid-tier version, PlayStation Plus Extra, which combines PS Plus Essential with the old PS Now. Then there's the most expensive tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to an evolving library of backward compatible PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. That said, it looks like the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium is from Capcom, who has been an early supporter and partner of the PlayStation Plus revamp.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Reveals His Least Favorite Superhero

While Keanu Reeves voices Batman in the animated DC League of Super-Pets movie, he admits there's one superhero he likes the least. While Reeves' Batman, Superman (John Krasinski), and the rest of the Justice League star in DC League of Super-Pets, they aren't the main attraction. That honor goes to our heroes' animal sidekicks, like Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) and Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart). The voice cast is out doing promotion for the DC animated flick, which led to Keanu Reeves being asked which heroes he enjoys. While naming his favorites, Reeves also namedropped Superman, who he wasn't much of a fan of.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Hit Peacock TV Series Renewed for Season 2

Peacock is officially bringing hit series Dr. Death back for a second season. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the first season of Dr. Death told the story of disgraced real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed 38 patients over the course of his career. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Dr. Death will be getting a second season, and will follow an anthology format, telling the story of a different physician.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Now 100% Free for Some Users

It's very rare for a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop to be made free, especially compared to some other platforms like Steam. Why this is, we don't know. That said, today is one of these rare occurrences, however, there are some hoops to jump through and some strings attached. Right now, on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED -- via the Nintendo eShop -- Star Horizon is free, but you need to own Splashy Cube, Nonograms Prophecy, Nova-111, and Destropolis, all of which are a.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Primal Shares First Look at Season 2 Premiere: Watch

Genndy Tarakovsky's Primal will be returning for its highly anticipated second season later this month, and Adult Swim has shared the first look at the Season 2 premiere with a special new clip! Adult Swim is having quite the busy Summer thus far as not only have major animated originals such as Birdgirl and Tuca & Bertie have returned for new episodes, but they are already gearing up for their next major returning series. With the first season of Genndy Tarakovsky's Primal going on to win Emmy awards and more, fans have been bracing themselves for the kind of intensity we could be expecting to see from the rest of the season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dirty Dancing Star "Excited by the Challenge" of New Sequel

Decades after the release of the iconic film Dirty Dancing, a sequel is in the works and set to arrive in theaters on February 9, 2024. When the sequel arrives, it will see the return of Jennifer Grey reprising her role of Baby from the original film. Grey is also an executive producer on the film and while nearly four decades will have passed since the original film's debut by the time the sequel hits screens, Grey is excited for the challenge of the new film — and says that she hopes to make this sequel even better than the original.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece Creator Might Have Confirmed Final Arc's Villain in Old Interview

Many questions are swirling amongst the anime community when it comes to the final journey of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece, with Eiichiro Oda confirming that the next arc of the manga was set to be the series' last. Taking a break following the conclusion of the War for Wano Arc, Oda recently gave fans an idea for how big his last story within the world of the Grand Line would be, though the mangaka seemingly gave an interview back in 2011 that might point to who Luffy and his crew will be fighting as the big bad of the last storyline.
COMICS
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: Complete List of International Release Dates

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently working its way through its second month of release through theaters overseas, and now is gearing up for its full launch worldwide with the complete list of international release dates for the movie so far! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become one of the biggest films of the Summer in Japan, and Toei Animation has begun to reveal many of the new movie's biggest and most explosive events through new promotional materials. It has only made fans in other territories even more eager to see the new movie for themselves, and luckily it won't be too much longer before we all get that chance.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Series X RPG Delayed Day Before Release

An Xbox Series X action RPG that was supposed to release on July 12, but it was delayed at the last minute. And when we say the last minute, we mean the last minute, as the game was literally delayed on July 11, one day before release. The game in question is Hellpoint, which was supposed to release on July 12 not just on Xbox Series X/S, but PS5 as well. Fortunately, for PlayStation fans, the game is currently playable on PS5 because this version did not get delayed. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will need to wait "one to two weeks." So what's gone wrong? Well according to developer Cradle Games it ran into so technical specificities of the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Black Panther and Nope Star Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Almost Gave Up on Acting

There was a time not too long ago that Daniel Kaluuya thought of giving up the art of acting. The Black Panther star made the revelation in a chat with Nope helmer and frequent collaborator Jordan Peele in a piece for Essence. According to the Oscar-winning actor, he was having a hard time getting roles and feeling welcome in the craft.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is a Trap

Wordle players are struggling with a surprisingly difficult puzzle. "Wordle 390 X" is trending on Twitter this morning, which means that some players are having issues with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Has Caught the Attention of Call of Duty: Black Ops Fans

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

WWE's TV-PG Era is Reportedly Over

WWE officially converted its television rating to TV-PG for episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown on July 22, 2008, kicking off what fans now refer to as "The PG Era." But that time now appears to be over as Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast is now reporting that beginning with the July 18 episode, Monday Night Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward. It's unclear if SmackDown will quickly follow suit, though Zarian's announcement did declare "The PG Era is over."
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy