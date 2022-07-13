ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Eric Grothe labels Queensland's win over New South Wales 'the greatest game of rugby league EVER played' as fans and pundits delight in State of Origin blockbuster in Brisbane

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

State of Origin has produced a vast array of rugby league's most enthralling contests, but Wednesday night's clash between Queensland and New South Wales has been dubbed the 'greatest ever' game by the legendary Eric Grothe Jr.

The Maroons, buoyed by a boisterous Suncorp crowd, defied the odds to secure an unlikely victory over the Blues, with Billy Slater's side missing star name Cameron Munster in Brisbane.

And the contest had all the twists and turns that even the most imaginative fan could never have dreamt of, with three players withdrawn for head knocks, a whole host of errors plus a wild punch on between Dane Gagai and Matt Burton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMbKB_0ge8Bjma00
Queensland's win over New South Wales has been labelled the greatest league game ever
Parramatta legend Eric Grothe Jr lauded the series decider which set pulses racing

The future of the series was called into question before a ball was kicked this year, with pundit Paul Kent claiming that rugby league's greatest rivalry had become boring for onlookers.

Yet there can be no doubt that new life has been breathed into the rivalry, and NRL hero Grothe Jr took to Twitter to make the bold claim that Wednesday's game was the greatest contest ever witnessed.

'This is the greatest game of rugby league ever played,' he tweeted.

Other fans concurred with the Parramatta legend.

'The best game of rugby league I have ever seen and by some way!' one fan posted. 'Brilliant stuff.'

Another posted: 'There simply isn't a better sport in the world. The Queenslanders deserve every success tonight. What a game.'

The clash even captured the imagination of non-rugby league fans.

'I'm an All Blacks fan and a Crusaders diehard,' one fan wrote. 'Union through and through. League rarely interested me. Tonight's State of Origin has me questioning everything. Wow.'

NSW legend Andrew Johns said he had not seen a game of this stature since the halcyon days of the 1980s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9cxA_0ge8Bjma00
Nathan Cleary failed to inspire the Blues in a side that had plenty of twists and turns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM37f_0ge8Bjma00
Queensland saw out a 22-12 victory to secure a famous triumph for Billy Slater's side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xl1xA_0ge8Bjma00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47An7a_0ge8Bjma00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHRaV_0ge8Bjma00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkT5H_0ge8Bjma00
Supporters took to Twitter to laud the dramatic finale that had absolutely everything

'Not for a long time, not like this,' Johns said on Channel 9.

'With tackling techniques that have changed over the years, they don't like to drive in so much with their shoulders, it is all about control.

'This is...this is a throw back to the '80s. That's three off.

'Early in the game, when it's really on, we can see how physical, what was your mindset going into big collisions like this.'

Queensland legend Cameron Smith echoed Johns' assessment on the intensity of the opening stages.

'Wow. I think it was technique first but the way both of these sides have started, Joey, it's all-out warfare,' Smith said.

'It shows everyone watching at home and in the stands, what this means to both football teams.'

