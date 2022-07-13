ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullet over? Cameron Smith unlikely to make the cut with a win at St Andrews

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Australia’s Cameron Smith claims not even winning the Open at St Andrews this week would tempt him to cut off his now trademark ‘mullet’.

The world number six grew his distinctive hairstyle for a joke ahead of last year’s Olympics but with the intention of having it cut short should he land one of the game’s top prizes.

Yet, after enjoying the attention it has brought him – and securing some eye-catching results while sporting the look – the mullet could be set to stay.

Cameron Smith was quizzed about his hairstyle at a press conference at St Andrews (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’ve always said that if I won a tournament or did something good, I would cut it off,” said Smith, whose fine start to 2022 included winning the Players Championship and finishing tied third at the Masters.

“But I’ve done that a couple times this year and it’s still on there, so I’d like to say I would cut it off but it’s probably not going to happen.

“I feel like it’s almost a part of me now. People recognise the hair and it makes a few people laugh. It’s good.”

Former Australia rugby league captain Cameron Smith was an idol for his namesake (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Smith has emerged as one of the leading figures in world golf but, in sporting terms, he still considers himself the second-most famous Cameron Smith in Australia after his now-retired rugby league namesake.

“I grew up idolising Cam Smith so it’s hard to say I would consider myself more famous,” said the 28-year-old Queenslander.

“He’s a legend of the game. I’ve looked up to him since I was 10 or 11 years old.”

