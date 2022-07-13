Multi-vehicle crash ties up Route 22 East for 50 minutes in Bethlehem area (UPDATE)

State Police have released details including the identity of the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown, the crash occurred just before 8:00am in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 99.8 in Pine Grove Township.
Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces.
It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart.
The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash that closed a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday on I-81 southbound between Pine Grove and Lebanon. The highway reopened around 1:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. There is no...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman is dead after a three-alarm fire in Allentown early Saturday morning. Jessica Maes, 40, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest after the fire, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
A woman and a teenage boy from northern Delaware were both hurt in a three-vehicle accident in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Friday. According to an accident report shared by state police, it happened around 6:15 p.m. on John Fries Highway at...
Rehabilitation activities at the Northampton Street Toll-Supported Bridge are now scheduled to shift to the bridge’s downstream side on or about August 1, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The plan is to shift all vehicular traffic to the bridge’s upstream side at that time, with...
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced intermittent single lane closures on I-80 eastbound and westbound near the S-curve will continue next week in Knowlton Township. Beginning Monday, July 18, and continuing daily through Friday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down part of Interstate 81. Schuylkill County dispatch confirms that one person was killed. The southbound lanes of I-81 are closed between Exit 100, Route 443, Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72, Lebanon. The crash happened...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County Coroner has been dispatched to Interstate 81 southbound for a crash that closed 10 miles of the roadway Friday morning. According to 511PA Twitter, I-81 southbound was closed between exits 100 (Pine Grove) and 90 (Lebanon) because of the crash. Details regarding the crash have not yet been […]
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a Kunkletown man after, officials say, he failed to pull over for troopers. On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. police say they tried to pull over a motorcycle for Title 75 violations. According to a police report, 27-year-old Robert Cordery failed to pull over for troopers and […]
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Allentown. Two vehicles crashed head-on just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the American Parkway bridge, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office. Initial reports indicated several people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Jose Perez, 45,...
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a motorcycle race is to blame for a June crash in Lehigh County. Whitehall Police report that two motorcycles were racing when the crash happened June 25 on MacArthur Road, right outside of the New City View Diner. Officials report one of the motorcyclists...
A woman was killed in a shooting early Friday, July 15 outside a warehouse in the Lehigh Valley, WFMZ reports. Officers responding to gunfire around 4 a.m. found the victim dead in the parking lot of Lineage Logistics, a refrigerated storage facility on Ruppsville Road in Allentown, the outlet says.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot dead in Allentown overnight. The shooting happened outside the Lineage Logistics Warehouse on Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township.
Police say they found the woman laying next to a shot up car in the warehouse’s parking lot.
CBS3 has also been told a male suspect ran from the scene.
There’s no word yet on any motive.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County say a man led officers on multiple police pursuits after hitting his brother with a Jeep. The Palmer Township Police Department said officers were sent to a business on 2320 Newlins Mill Road for a man that was threatened and intentionally hit with a vehicle within the business parking lot Friday shortly after 7 a.m.
One person was killed and several injured in a crash on a bridge in Allentown Wednesday, July 13, authorities said. Jose A. Perez, 45, of Allentown, was behind the wheel of a car that veered into an oncoming lane and struck another vehicle on the American Parkway Bridge around 9:10 p.m., officials with the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
Watsontown, Pa. — A portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) is closed in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a roadwork project. On Thursday, July 14, Susquehanna Trail was closed between Route 1006 (Rovendale Drive) and Route 54, while the contractor for the Warrior Run School District began work to reconstruct a portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and the entry way into the Warrior Run School District complex.
DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - A portion of Route 611 in Bucks County is closed due to downed lines. Doylestown Township Police say Route 611 (Easton Road) is closed between Edison-Furlong Road and Almshouse Road. Verizon is reporting a 2 hour response time, police continued to say. Authorities are warning drivers...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County for more than five hours on Friday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 between the Pine Grove and Lebanon exits. Schuylkill County dispatch confirms...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Brodheadsville woman was pronounced dead Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital following a car crash that took place on July 9, according to Lehigh County coroner. According to the Coroner's Office, Yevgenya Ronin's vehicle was in collision with another vehicle in the area of state Route...
Comments / 2