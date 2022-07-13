ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

27-year-old man is the third shooting suspect arrested involved at a Charleston County gas station shooting late May

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
Charleston, South Carolina – The 27-year-old Wesley Howard Gerald was arrested on Tuesday on attempted murder charge and possession of a firearm in a violent crime charge for the shooting incident that took place at a Charleston County gas station late May.

Gerald is the third shooting suspect arrested for the shootout. Previously, Charleston County deputies arrested 29-year-old William Torrel Mazyck and 22-year-old Shiarae Manigault for the same incident. They face the same charges as Gerald.

According to the incident report, the shooting incident happened at the Circle K gas station parking lot located in the 10100 block of Highway 17 North before 9:45 p.m. on May 29. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to a report of a shooting with multiple people involved.

Detectives identified Gerald from security video from the gas station after he was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

“[Gerald] was observed on video in the area of a dark Ford Fusion, parked near the gas pumps, where multiple bullet casings were located and smoke from multiple gunshots could be seen coming from the area of the vehicle when nobody else was present except [Gerald],” an affidavit states.

Andrew Knapp, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, didn’t reveal additional information for the public.

