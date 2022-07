HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The community swimming pool at Hanceville’s C.W. Day Park is open again following its abrupt closure just prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The untimely malfunctioning of one of the pool’s pumps was remedied and the water is clear and ready for visitors again. Pool manager Chris Johnson shared, “We’re finally back open after being closed for roughly a week. We had a catastrophic failure with our pump suddenly that caught us completely off guard at, unfortunately, the busiest time of the year. We were able to get everything fixed and actually made a few improvements....

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO