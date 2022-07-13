ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12% increase in cargo, 22% increase in import, SC Ports with record high numbers

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
3 days ago
 3 days ago
South Carolina – While many people are still feeling the impact of the supply chain issues nationwide, ports across the country have to deal with a record high number of containers, causing a lot of operational issues for the ports’ officials.

The ports in South Carolina are among the most important ones in the country, and the officials had to adapt and deal with a huge number of containers. SC Ports employees were prompted to work more, night shifts were implemented, and new investments were made to keep up with the increasing number of containers in recent years, especially since the start of the pandemic.

The continuing demand by consumers helped SC Ports to reach new record high numbers. SC Ports announced a record fiscal year for 2022, handling 1.58 million containers. In addition, officials say that SC Ports recorded a 12% increase in cargo and a 22% increase in imports year-over-year.

“In partnership with our great maritime community and logistics partners, South Carolina Ports has achieved yet another record year,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “Together, we have navigated ongoing supply chain challenges and implemented creative solutions to keep freight moving.”

The situation forced SC Ports Authorities to invest in infrastructure in an effort to keep up with the rising demand. That said, more than $2 billion was invested in improving the dated infrastructure.

“Our investments into critical port infrastructure have attracted world-class companies to South Carolina and helped our existing businesses thrive,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

