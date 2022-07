The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites you to join us for Cool Critters Day on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woodlands Nature Station. Discover wild and wacky wildlife on Cool Critters Day. Learn about amazing critters from our special presenters including Animalogy, Incredible Bats, and The Natural Naturalist. Explore the backyard to see cool animals, play games, and create crafts. Step into the Nature Station theatre to cool down in the dark as you learn about bioluminescent creatures of the night. Make a day of your visit and bring a picnic lunch.

