Here's Why Coinbase Stock Is Falling

By Randy Elias
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and...

CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
Benzinga

2022 Cannabis Halftime Report: Batten Down The Hatches

There is a perception that licensed legal cannabis businesses are essentially printing money. Year after year, mainstream news articles tout the exponential growth of the industry, the record-breaking sales figures each 4/20 and the increasing number of states enacting or considering legalization. However, these reports exclude how increasing competition, festering federal uncertainty, a prospering illicit market and crippling taxes and regulations chip away at profits. In fact, due to 280E, a typical multi-state operator is paying an effective tax rate of more than 60% each year, while Amazon's effective federal income tax rate was 6.1% in 2021.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $71M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $71,594,378 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1PQYR8oJhBV8fSkqHyTCxzqLfd2Z5Btnzy. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
u.today

Coinbase Losing Its Dominance; Here's Why

Coinbase, the top U.S. exchange, is rapidly losing its dominance, according to data published by Mizuho Securities USA, an American subsidiary of the Japanese investment banking and securities firm. The San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange has plunged to 14th place by trading volume. For comparison, it was in fourth place last...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Concerned That $22,500 Is Bitcoin's New Resistance

Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood addressed the fears associated with the “systemic collapse” of the crypto ecosystem on Tuesday. What Happened: Speaking at the Ark’s July market update webinar, Wood expressed concerns that the crypto market had its worst quarter since 2011 despite it being a “much more mature market than it was back then.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Ford Motor Stock Is Trading Higher

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.86% to $11.83 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Shares of auto companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound after falling in recent sessions on recession fears. What Happened?. Market indexes are higher as investors assess today's...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Here's Bitcoin's Only Path to $300,000

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. As the S&P 500 just had its worst...
MARKETS
