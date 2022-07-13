ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Man evades capture by jumping in creek, second attempt to flee unsuccessful

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wheeling man faces charges of fleeing following a Tuesday morning incident.

According to reports from the Wheeling Police Department, an individual was seen at around 5:40am Tuesday morning at Wheeling Hospital, and was recognized based on active violation of conditions of his home confinement order.

When confronted by authorities, Thomas Plunket, of Wheeling, fled on food.

Running across Medical Park Road, onto Heritage Trail, and across I-70, Plunkett then entered Big Wheeling Creek, where he was able to temporarily evade apprehension.

An Employee at Greenwood Cemetary recognized Plunket at around 11:25am and notified authorities.

When confronted, Plunket once again fled on foot, but authorities gave chase and were able to make the arrest.

Plunket was then transported to Wheeling Hospital for medical evaluation. He faces charges on two counts of fleeing, as well as a home incarceration violation charge.

