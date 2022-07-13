3 remaining free agents with prior Seahawks connections

The Denver Broncos made one of the boldest moves of the 2022 NFL offseason in March, trading a package of young players and draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. The latter is a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback with a Super Bowl title to his name as well. The Broncos have been looking for stability at quarterback for years, and they hope Wilson, paired with promising young playmakers and a stingy defense, can lead them back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO