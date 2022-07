Knowing Bobbi’s cubs are alive and well at the Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire is comforting after her tragic, unnecessary death on May 12. Rehabilitator Ben Kilham reports that the two 6-month-old black bear cubs are playing all day with 20 other orphaned cubs. They will be moved from an indoor area to 11 acres of woods enclosed by an electric fence as the cubs continue to grow and learn how to be bears before being released back into the wild.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO