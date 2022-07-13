Snap Up These Prime Day DJI Drone and Action Cam Deals
DJI Prime Day Deals. The Drive - Robert Bacon
DJI is known for producing drones that allow gearheads to capture footage that would’ve been almost impossible a few years ago. But the brand sells a wide range of products to help videographers create stellar content, including gimbals and action cameras. Equipment from this company doesn’t come cheap. If something catches your eye, now’s the time to get it. Amazon’s Prime Day deals won’t last forever.
- DJI FPV Combo First-Person View Drone UAV Quadcopter with 4K camera for $999 (23 percent off)
- DJI Mavic 3 for $2,049 (7 percent off)
- DJI Mavic Mini for $249 (26 percent off)
- DJI Mavic Air (Renewed) for $399 (26 percent off)
- DJI Mavic Mini Combo for $425 (15 percent off)
- DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone (Renewed) for $685 (10 percent off)
- DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo Quadcopter with Remote Controller for $2,700 (5 percent off)
- DJI RSC 2 Three-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for cameras for $449 (10 percent off)
- DJI RS 2 Combo – 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for cameras for $884 (12 percent off)
- DJI Pocket 2 Handheld Three-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with 4K camera for $299 (11 percent off)
- DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo for $299.99 (42 percent off)
- DJI Action 2 Power Combo for $365.08 (9 percent off)
