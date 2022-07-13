These QuickJack Car Lifts Are Excellent Prime Day Splurges
We’ve all been at the mercy of a regular floor jack. They’re great tools, but they require time and effort and can be an absolute pain to maneuver into the right position. That all takes up valuable knuckle-busting time. That’s not the case with these QuickJack car lifts. These handy machines make lifting a car a breeze in a space not designed for a full-size lift. And they’re on sale. Get yourself one and never get on the floor again to make sure you’re on the jack point and not the frame or door panel.
- QuickJack 7000TL Bundle 7,000-Pound Portable Car Lift (14 percent off)
- QuickJack 5000TL Bundle 5,000-Pound Portable Car Lift (17 percent off)
