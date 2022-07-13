ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is like Christian Ponder, apparently

By Mathis Gaglione
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa today’s NFL version of Christian Ponder?. Well, one prominent TV broadcaster thinks so, and he had some pretty disrespectful things to say about the Dolphins’ starting QB. Nick Wright, of Fox Sports show, “First Things First”, asked former NFL receiver Greg Jennings...

SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins 3 weakest positions according to ESPN

The Miami Dolphins have strong positions and weak positions but ESPN’s Mike Clay believes these three units are the Dolphins’ weakest. Mike Clay released his list of grades for each NFL team. Miami is ranked 19th overall, 18th on offense, and 13th on defense but what positions are holding the Dolphins down? There are more than three.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Longhorns legend’s brutally honest Arch Manning take will leave Texas fans’ eyes-melting

The Texas Longhorns secured the commitment of the top quarterback recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning. Ahead of his debut season at Texas, UT legend Vince Young dropped an honest take on the pressure Manning will face in Austin, and how he expects him to handle the bright lights. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, talking with Keyshawn Johnson, Young explained how playing QB for the Longhorns comes with the same amount of pressure as being an NFL quarterback.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins to Start Season 4-2?

Lawsuits, drama, rumors, flashy free agency signings, and blockbuster trades this offseason has made for an emotional rollercoaster for Miami Dolphins fans. Still, new coach Mike Mcdaniel has established a new level of confidence in his team. Would that be enough to push the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016? The first step for Miami will be to start of stronger than in previous years.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson goes OFF on Bernard Pollard over critical comments

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the better and more successful franchises for over 20 years now. Going back to the days of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, their defense was always their calling card. That appears to have changed a bit with Lamar Jackson at the helm. However, former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard […] The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson goes OFF on Bernard Pollard over critical comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Packers WR Greg Jennings talks expectations for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of training camp with rookies reporting to the facility in less than a week, and veterans will follow a week after that. This offseason, general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins organization have done an impressive job putting together a coaching staff and roster that has a real chance to be an upgrade from what they did last year, as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.
GREEN BAY, WI
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Travis Etienne Shows Off in Workout With Ezekiel Elliot, Melvin Gordon

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are banking on Travis Etienne to be a home-run threat in 2022, they likely love what they are continuing to see from his offseason. After a spring where Etienne was fully cleared for practice following his season-ending Lisfranc injury as a rookie, the former first-round pick and Clemson star has posted a series of impressive offseason training videos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Shannon Sharpe Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

A recent ranking of NFL running backs by league executives saw Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott placed outside the top 10. But what does Shannon Sharpe say about Elliott's recent ranking?. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the ranking of Elliott outside the top 10. He found himself...
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Former Cowboys scout thinks Jerry Jones has bold trade up his sleeve

A former Dallas Cowboys scout says that he can see team owner Jerry Jones making a trade with a certain player on the San Francisco 49ers. The Dallas Cowboys had a solid regular-season, as they won the NFC East and watched their defense being the bright spot of their team. Yet, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers in heartbreaking fashion. This offseason, they have lost players due to salary cap issues.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops fearless forecast on Dak Prescott, Dallas amid roster turnover

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less weaponized than they were a season ago. The departure of Amari Cooper alone was a major blow to the league’s most productive offense. Despite losing some key pieces, the core offensive unit in Dallas led by Dak Prescott is still intact. Will they be able to keep the’ offense rolling in 2022? Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes they will.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
