CIRCLEVILLE, Texas - A natural gas pipeline project through Central Texas has property owners upset. They are now preparing for a courtroom showdown. Circleville, a ranch in northern Williamson County, is among the parcels of land where a new major pipeline is to cross. The ranch dates back to the 1800s and was purchased by the father of Carol Fox in the 1940s. She grew up there with her brother and still lives on the property.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO