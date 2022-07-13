ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Man sentenced for Trumbull County sex crimes

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6UU1_0ge85QZ600

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A convicted sex offender learned his sentence in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Howard Lovett, 40, to 15 years in prison. Lovett also has to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Lovett pleaded guilty to one count of rape, four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of corrupting another with drugs in April, according to court records.

Weathersfield police arrested Lovett in February of 2021 after a year-long investigation into a juvenile sexual assault case.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: July 14, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday. Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Anthony William Hamlett:...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes#Drugs#Beetles#Violent Crime
WKBN

Youngstown man sentenced on federal drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man who was charged in federal court after being arrested by city police was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison. Phillip Johnson, 42, received the sentence from U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty just before his sentencing hearing to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Police looking for Austintown theft suspect

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown Police are looking for a man that they say is accused of being involved in a theft at a local business. The department asked for the public’s assistance on their Facebook page Wednesday. If you know who he is please contact Austintown Police Department at...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

Feds targeting drug traffickers in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County has been officially designated as a “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)” by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. Lawrence joins five other western Pennsylvania counties — Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland and Erie — in receiving...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Campbell police asking for help to identify arson suspect

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for help identifying a man suspected of starting a fire at a Woodland Avenue home Saturday. Detective Ryan Bloomer said the fire was started about 1 p.m. at a 96 Woodland Ave. home while a woman and a small child were inside.
CAMPBELL, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy