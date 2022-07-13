WIC Kitchen: Picnic Ideas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was live music, bikes, and food at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson to raise money for Bikers, Bros & Bo, and get people signed up for the group’s annual ride. The non-profit was started in memory of Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper, who was killed...
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In provided an update on projector issues from July 10. According to a Facebook post, an engineer traveled from Ohio to replace the bulb on the projector. While the owners are uncertain if this will be a permanent fix, the...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With food and gas prices continuing to climb amid 40-year high inflation, many are looking to save money in any way they can, but it’s still summer, and every now and then it’s nice to get out of the house. Luckily, north central West Virginia has plenty of fun places to […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A former Bridgeport resident swam across the English Channel on Monday, July 11. Laura Goodwin has been competitive swimming since she was six years old, starting with the “Bridgeport Summer League Swim Team.” Since she was nine years old, Goodwin had always wanted to make the 21-mile swim. Britannica says that the […]
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of Protect Morgantown gathered outside the building that will house Big Daddy Guns, on Thursday. More than a dozen protesters lined the street in front of the store location to protest the opening of the gun store in the downtown area. Many of the protesters said that they did not want […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the beating of a homeless man in Randolph County, strangers are now stepping up to help. Emily and Cindy Demo have a long history of helping people out. The mother-daughter duo has been giving support to people and organizations in Randolph county through various...
HUNDRED, W.Va.—There was a time in the 1850s, soon after completion of the B&O Railroad, when passengers would clamber to the car windows to catch a glimpse of "Old Hundred"—a marvel of a man who, even after his hundredth birthday, gardened, and labored, and worked his fields to the delight of passersby.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Owners of the Big Daddy Gun store in downtown Morgantown are planning to open their location in two months as debate for and against continues. Mark Oliva, Managing Director of Public Affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation believes guns are largely misunderstood and most opinions don’t come from first-hand experience.
It wasn’t that long ago when students in Monongalia County’s school district were simply trying to get by in the midst of the pandemic. With COVID-19 turning traditional attendance in. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission is preparing to approve a new operations center for MECCA 911 to be located in the Morgantown Industrial Park. According to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom, the 9,600-square-foot building will provide authorities with better connectivity. It will also be in a more central location for first responders.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers in downtown Morgantown might soon see some relief from the traffic near West Virginia University. Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that he approved the bid award for a widening project for one of the main roads in the area, which will improve traffic flow and relieve congestion. “Morgantown is a busy […]
After 85 years of a life dedicated to music, family, and civic service, Nancy Kessinger Bird passed away July 8, 2022. Born and educated in Charleston, Nancy ultimately obtained a Master of Music degree from Marshall University and taught piano in both her private studio and as part of the University of Charleston’s music consortium.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
Ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the community. Those are the people the West Virginia Black Bears’ Hometown Hero program honors. For each of the team’s six Friday home. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Comments / 0