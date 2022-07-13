ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Dinos visit WRAL ahead of weekend event

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Coker Arboretum Tour

Pricing info: $6 ($5 Members) Take a tour of this gem on the UNC campus with Coker Arboretum curator Margo MacIntyre. This walking tour will explore the 5-acres that make up the Arboretum, allowing time for observation and discussion. Each tour differs as the gardens change through the seasons. The tour departs from the stone gathering circle on the Cameron Avenue side of the Arboretum at 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month (March through November). Tours take place rain or shine. For the safety of our guests, dogs are not allowed on tours.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Oak City Fish and Chips holds reopening celebration (July 15, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Over in Chapel Hill, Brandon Sharp, chef and owner of the restaurant Hawthorne & Wood, has opened his second establishment, Bluebird, in Meadowmont in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Carolina (although you won't recognize it once you walk in). Bluebird aims to present “true Gallic style” of French cuisine where the menu features French dishes like salade lyonnaise, sole véronique, and roast chicken with black truffle. The drink selections are primarily feature French wines, ciders and cocktails. Bluebird is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and open for brunch on Sundays. Get familiar with them here.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Raleigh, NC
Pets & Animals
WRAL News

Eastern Wake County -- Hotter than Hot: Living in Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon

Find more articles like this on www.NewHomesandIdeas.com. As more and more people flock to the Triangle and land here becomes ever more scarce, eyes are turning to Wake County’s last “frontier” — its eastern side and the once sleepy little towns of Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon. Greenspace, affordability, a young population and easy access to the greater Triangle have made this area the fastest growing not only in the Triangle, but in all of North Carolina. And new-home builders are answering this unprecedented demand with an abundance of new neighborhoods underway and on the drawing board, offering an array of living options, from apartments to townhomes to starter homes and estate homes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

What I Learned From Purchasing a Fixer-upper During a Pandemic

By Interiors and Article By Steve Marraffino, Principal Designer, Marracar Design, writer for New Homes & Ideas. Find more articles like this on www.NewHomesandIdeas.com. The Pandemic taught us many things: How to cut our hair by watching YouTube videos, how to conserve toilet paper, contactless grocery shopping, the joy of baking, and how to be more neighborly. One lesson my partner and I learned was how to successfully purchase and renovate a fixer-upper house from 3,000 miles away.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wral#Dinos Visit Wral Ahead
chapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Dealing With Drought, Snakes and a New Pest

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WRAL News

6 great day trips from Raleigh that are not the beach

Go hit the road! Tourists spent nearly $29 billion while visiting North Carolina in 2021. This includes North Carolina residents who were visiting other parts of the state. Raleigh has a lot to offer, but there is so much else to see throughout North Carolina. Yet you shouldn't fill up your gas tank just yet. You should learn about great day trips from Raleigh first.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Food, art take center stage at these 3 upcoming Triangle events

Raleigh, N.C. — The summer is heating up and that means more events are happening in and around Raleigh. Here are three upcoming events that combine food, art and fun!. If you love everything to do with pork and succulent meat in general, you won't want to miss the Peak City Pig Fest. Held in nearby Apex, this festival is all about barbecue and just about anything else you can make out of a pig.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham solid waste employees reunite lost children

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Tractor-trailer cab catches fire at Raleigh Sam’s Club loading dock

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A delivery truck caught fire at a Sam’s Club in downtown Raleigh Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Club at 2537 S. Saunders St., according to Robert Hodge, a battalion chief for Raleigh fire department.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Local grocery store hopes to give families a break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)-Putting food on the table may be more difficult than ever for some families right now. Prices for groceries are at a four-decade high, according to the Consumer Price Index. Groceries now cost 12.2% more than they did a year ago. Tony Preiss, a manager at Weaver Street...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Overturned chipper truck closes Wake Forest road

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes are shut down along Wait Avenue in Wake Forest after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said an overturned chipper truck has closed all lanes on Wait Avenue near Carroll Street. Crabtree also said...
WAKE FOREST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy