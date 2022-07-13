ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yungblud Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qz9Ll_0ge84ZXq00
Yungblud Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Yungblud has canceled three dates from his upcoming North American fall tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The British musician had scheduled headlining gigs in Montreal and Toronto (Sept. 13 and 15) along with Salt Lake City (Oct. 4), in addition to his obligations at fall music fests like Chicago’s Riot Fest, Louisville’s Louder Than Love, Delaware’s Firefly and the Austin City Limits. However, Yungblud revealed on social media that those three standalone gigs were now off.

“My family in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my shows this fall are going to be cancelled,” he wrote in a statement to fans. “You know how much I hate canceling shows. It breaks my fucking heart but this way beyond my control.”

Yungblud promised fans in the three affected cities, “I will be back soon and have massive plans. All will be made clear soon. It’s gonna be fookin mental.”

The gigs were in support of Yungblud’s upcoming self-titled LP, due out on Sept. 2. Late last month, the Mick Jagger-approved singer shared his latest single from the album “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” which followed album opener “The Funeral,” and “Memories,” featuring Willow.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Paramore Hitting the Road on Tour for First Time Since 2018

Will return to the road on a new tour for the first time in four years this fall. The trek, which kicks off Oct. 2 at the Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California, includes some previously announced festival slots, including Austin City Limits and When We Were Young, the three-day emo/pop-punk blowout in Vegas at the end of October. The band will play a few more shows in November, wrapping Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Takes Us Inside His Brave New World — Finally — in Spectacular Stadium Tour Opener

For the past two years, while we’ve all been stuck inside or slowly reacclimating ourselves with the world outside, the Weeknd has been putting on a master class in musical world building. Both After Hours, released at the height of the pandemic in 2020, and Dawn FM, which dropped in January of this year, were visual undertakings as much as they were musical projects. The two albums (the dance-heavy Dawn FM especially) lend themselves to the live experience and beg to be consumed and celebrated apart from a siloed listening. Thankfully, the Weeknd finally brought the two projects — as well as nods to each of his eras — to the most “outside” you can be: a stadium tour, with the first stop at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Left Production Company Hanging for $7.1 Million, New Lawsuit Claims

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit filed by a production company accusing him of owing over $7 million in outstanding fees for work on various projects over the past year. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Phantom Labs says it worked with Ye between June 2021 and March 2022 on major events like the “Free Larry Hoover”/Drake reconciliation concert, a listening event for Donda 2 in Miami, and four “Sunday Service” performances. While Phantom Labs says it “was timely paid” for the first few projects they did with West, invoices eventually...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Delaware State
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Trump Tried to Call Witness Who Can Corroborate Damning Testimony: Report

Former President Donald Trump allegedly attempted to contact a former White House staffer who is engaging in discussions with the Jan. 6 committee, according to a report. Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the staffer, who did not have a history of regular contact with Trump, received the call shortly after former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided the Jan. 6 committee with a damning testimony detailing Trump’s actions before, during, and after the Capitol attack. The unidentified staffer, CNN reported, is able to corroborate Hutchinson’s testimony and was “concerned” about the motivations behind former president’s contact.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

#Epsteined Trended After Ivana Trump Died, Proving Liberals Can Be Just as Brain-Poisoned as the Right

On Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump reported on his app TruthSocial that his ex-wife, the New York City socialite Ivana Trump and mother to his three eldest children, had died at the age of 73 after being found at the bottom of the stairs of her townhouse. The fall, which caused her blunt force injuries to her torso, was ruled accidental by the NYC Medical Examiner’s Office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Yungblud
Rolling Stone

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife and Business Partner of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife and longtime business partner of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday, July 14, at her home in New York City, ABC News reports. She was 73. The Trump family confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: 30+ Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Buying Tonight

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over, but there are still some fantastic deals to be had. Here’s everything you need to know about the e-tailer’s biggest shopping day(s) of the year, plus all the best deals to score while the event lasts. When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off July 12 at 3am EST / 12am PST, and will run through the end of July 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Austin City Limits#North American#British#Riot Fest#Louder Than Love#Firefly
Rolling Stone

Calvin Harris Taps Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Disco-Tinged ‘Stay With Me’

Click here to read the full article. Continuing the lead up to his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, Calvin Harris has released the star-studded single “Stay With Me,” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell. The summer-ready track is the latest look at the EDM hitmaker’s new record, which drops Aug. 5 and mark’s Harris’ first record in five years. Backed by an easygoing, funk-laden beat, the song is anchored by a playful, sing-song hook from Halsey. “Hey, it’s a mess out there,” the “Without Me” singer coos. “They can leave, but we don’t care/We’ll stay, I’m good right here/I’ve been waiting for you all year.” “Stay With Me” follows the release of album singles “New Money,” featuring 21 Savage, and “Potion,” a collaboration between Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 also boasts appearances from artists including Normani, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, and Tinashe, among others. More from Rolling StoneJessie Baylin Delivers '1970s European Cinema' in 'That's the Way' VideoJoey Bada$$ Teases Forthcoming LP With Smooth-Talking Single 'Zip Codes'Demi Lovato Evokes Old School Pop-Punk in 'Substance' Music VideoBest of Rolling StoneThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Lawyers Tell Russian Court That Marijuana Was Medically Prescribed

Brittney Griner’s lawyers told a Russian court that the WNBA star was prescribed medical cannabis at the latest hearing for Griner’s drug possession trial on Friday. Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, resulting in the drug smuggling charges. However, during the hearing, Griner’s lawyers produced a U.S. doctor’s letter that recommended the Phoenix Mercury star use medical marijuana to treat pain.
NBA
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

‘J-Hope Isn’t Limited to Bright Things’: The BTS Star Breaks Down His Full-Length Solo Debut

Click here to read the full article. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have officially been together as BTS since 2013, working tirelessly while becoming the biggest band in the world. The group recently announced it would be embarking on a new chapter together, one that, for now, places an emphasis on solo activities. Although individual members have released mixtapes or singles in the past, none have officially released a full-length solo album — until now. At first glance, J-Hope can seem like the most light-hearted and upbeat member of BTS, a big smile perpetually on his face. But...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

‘The Gray Man’ Wants to Be Your Next Big Action-Movie Franchise So Badly

If the movies have taught us anything, it’s that there’s always a booming market for assassins — and should you be a government-sanctioned executioner, you’ll eventually use your deadly skill set against the very folks who’ve trained you. (That, and don’t feed creatures purchased from a Chinatown antique store after midnight. All very important life lessons.) By now, the moving pictures are littered with legions of hit men and hit women who’ve spent years dealing out death for a living, only to discover that they’ve been betrayed by the powers that be and must survive by their well-honed wits. It still remains the job du jour for most film characters, even if they’ve retired from the life. And as a wise man in a wig once said, “In the future, every movie star will play a professional killer for 15 minutes.”*
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy