Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Meghan Hit the Roof Over Her Insufficiently Serious Depiction in Vanity Fair

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle reacted furiously to the famous Vanity Fair issue headlined “She’s Just Wild about Harry,” in which she confirmed she and Prince Harry were a couple and hinted they would soon announce their engagement. She complained that the article minimized her role as an actor, philanthropist, and activist.
Amal Clooney Stuns In Ostrich Feather Dress Holding Hands With George In Lake Como: Photos

Anchors away! Amal Clooney and George Clooney are the epitome of relationship goals as they were spotted docking a boat to enjoy a dinner date at a luxury hotel in Italy on Friday, July 15. Talk about the life! The gorgeous couple stepped off a yacht to make their way into the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in their hometown of Lake Como. Rocking a fabulous white frock. Amal stole the spotlight as she held hands with the dashing actor, who was dressed in a gray suit.
Relive Merle Haggard’s Entire 1978 Debut On Austin City Limits

There is no better way to spend your weekend than having some classic country songs on and diving deep into the archives of amazing country music videos. Merle Haggard’s Austin City Limits performance from 1978 was the church service I didn’t know I needed. This performance was his first ever appearance on ACL. And naturally, his unbelievable stage presence blew the roof off the place, which led to eight other appearances on the show throughout his career. “Working Man Can’t […] The post Relive Merle Haggard’s Entire 1978 Debut On Austin City Limits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

