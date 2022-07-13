George D. Brown

Tamela Rae Alstedt Sagona of Dahinda, IL, age 62, passed away on July 7, 2022 after a courageous fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steve Sagona, children Michael Sagona, Matthew Sagona (Alex), and Stephanie Sagona Smith (Richard), by her loving sisters, Tracy Alstedt Robbins (Keith) and Morine Alstedt Goff (Brad), and many more heartbroken family members and friends. Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to please consider a donation in Tammy’s name to the Knox County Humane Society and may be sent to Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home at 120 South Public Square, Knoxville, Illinois. Final arrangements entrusted to Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes & Crematory, Knoxville, IL. For more information, online condolences, or expressions of sympathy, please contact their website: www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

DAHINDA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO