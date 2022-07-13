ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

George D. Brown

Cover picture for the articleGeorge D. Brown, 93, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, in his home. He was born May 10, 1929 in Monmouth, the son of Fred M. and Lillian G. (Earp) Brown. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School in 1947....

Jack K. Stephens

Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth IL went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ at 3:20 pm, Monday, July 11, 2022 in Monmouth. Jack was born May 30, 1931 in Joplin, MO the son of Lyman Kenneth and Lola Margaret (Perry) Stephens. He was raised and educated in Normal, IL, graduating from Normal High School in 1949. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education Degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1957 and later his Master of Music Degree in 1961. In 1979 Jack graduated from Carl Sandburg College with an Associate Degree in Electronics and became a Certified Biomedical Technician in 1981.
MONMOUTH, IL
Robert A. Adkisson

Robert A. Adkisson, a resident of rural Roseville, died on Monday January 24, 2022, at 2:42 am in Courtyard Estates, Monmouth Ill. He was born on November 5, 1927, in Point Pleasant Township, the son of Josiah T. and Martha M. (Moore) Adkisson. He attended Chattanooga country school and Roseville...
ROSEVILLE, IL
Midwest Conference Names 165 Monmouth College Student/Athletes as MWC Academic All-Conference

MONMOUTH, ILL. (07/15/2022) Monmouth College had 165 student-athletes, representing 17 sports, named Midwest Conference Academic All-Conference on Friday. Of those 165 student-athletes, 98 represent women’s teams while 67 come from men’s teams. The baseball team leads the way with 19 overall selections while the women’s indoor and outdoor track & field teams both had 18 honorees. Football (14), softball (13), volleyball (12) and women’s soccer (12) were also in double digits. Volleyball and softball had the second most selections in the MWC while both women’s track & field teams were third and baseball was fourth.
MONMOUTH, IL
Tamela Rae Alstedt Sagona

Tamela Rae Alstedt Sagona of Dahinda, IL, age 62, passed away on July 7, 2022 after a courageous fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steve Sagona, children Michael Sagona, Matthew Sagona (Alex), and Stephanie Sagona Smith (Richard), by her loving sisters, Tracy Alstedt Robbins (Keith) and Morine Alstedt Goff (Brad), and many more heartbroken family members and friends. Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to please consider a donation in Tammy’s name to the Knox County Humane Society and may be sent to Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home at 120 South Public Square, Knoxville, Illinois. Final arrangements entrusted to Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes & Crematory, Knoxville, IL. For more information, online condolences, or expressions of sympathy, please contact their website: www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
DAHINDA, IL
Monmouth’s Leslie Albert Garners Medals, Records from United State Powerlifting Association’s National Championship Meet

15 year old Monmouth-Roseville High School sophomore-to-be Leslie Albert competed in the United States Powerlifting Association National Championship meet July 7th-10th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leslie brought home medals from the meet and broke several Illinois state records during the weekend. Leslie is coached by 2009 Monmouth-Roseville High School graduate Jake Hendrix, who also competes in USPA events. Along with powerlifting competitions, Albert also played softball for Monmouth-Roseville last spring and did great work in the classroom during her freshman year, posting a 4.1 grade point average. She says weight training several days a week, playing school sports and keeping her grades up can be busy, but she enjoys the challenge of competing and developing time-management skills.
MONMOUTH, IL
Holly Tharp named Monmouth College vice president for finance and business

Monmouth, Ill. (07/14/2022) — After a national search, Holly Tharp, who was previously Monmouth College controller, has been named vice president for finance and business at the College. She replaces Melony Sacopulos, who was named associate vice chancellor for capital financial management at the University of Pittsburgh in April.
MONMOUTH, IL
Galesburg Community Foundation Awards Grants to 37 Local Nonprofits

Through its annual grant cycle, The Turnout, the Galesburg Community Foundation is awarding grants to 37 local nonprofits in 2022 to assist them in providing quality programming that benefits the people who call our region home. To be considered for funding, organizations submit an application that is reviewed by a...
GALESBURG, IL
Fatal Motorcyclist name released from McDonough County Accident

The deceased in the motorcycle accident on 07/12/22 was Sydney W. Geist, 69, of New London, Ohio. On July 12, 2022, at 2:01 p.m. the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call of a motorcycle accident at U.S. 67 and Ina Road. The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway. Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a single rider deceased in the east ditch.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Wound Care Clinic Opening at OSF’s Holy Family

OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth will be opening a local Wound Care Clinic to service the individuals in the tri-county area who suffer from chronic non-healing wounds shares Wound Care Clinic Provider Audra Baker:. “We have been really busy. OSF is starting a new service line at Holy...
MONMOUTH, IL
OSF Wound Care to open in Monmouth

The OSF Wound Care at 1000 W. Harlem Ave. in Monmouth will open on July 20 to offer advanced wound care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds. OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center has partnered with Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services. Healogics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers®.
MONMOUTH, IL
Illinois State Police Conduct Officer-involved Shooting Investigation

On July 13, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was contacted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Preliminary information indicates officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL

