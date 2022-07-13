ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

3 injured in Le Mars house explosion

By Taylor Deckert
siouxlandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE MARS, Iowa — UPDATE: The Le Mars Fire Chief says that three people were injured in the home explosion early Wednesday morning in Le Mars. The assistant fire chief reported the explosion as he was coming into the station. The blast was felt across the Le Mars...

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Teen critically injured in ATV accident in Monona County

MAPLETON, Iowa — A teenage boy has been critically injured in an ATV accident Friday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a 13-year-old boy was driving a Honda ATV on a road on private farmland when he lost control and rolled several times. Investigators have yet to determine what...
MONONA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cause of explosion near Battle Creek determined

(Battle Creek, IA) — We now know what caused an explosion at an Ida County residence on July Sixth. An investigation by the Fire Marshal and the Ida County Sheriff’s Department determined that the blast at a home near Battle Creek was caused by an underground gas leak in the liquid propane line. The explosion injured three people who were inside the house at the time. No updates are available on the condition of those victims.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
siouxlandnews.com

GoFundMe set up for victims of Le Mars home explosion

LE MARS, Iowa — We are learning more about the home explosion Wednesday in Le Mars, Iowa. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help two of them, including one man transferred to the burn unit in Lincoln and his wife, who needs surgery to fix a broken collarbone.
LE MARS, IA
Fire Chief Update – Early Morning Explosion in LeMars

On Wednesday July 13, 2022, at 6:39am the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house explosion at 327 3rd Street SW. The house is owned by Bill Anthony of Le Mars and rented by Jeff Dimmock. Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from debris and...
LE MARS, IA
Investigators Identify Cause of Western Iowa Home Explosion

(Ida County, IA) -- Investigators are releasing the cause of a home explosion in western Iowa. The Ida County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office say the cause of the explosion at a home in Battle Creek was an underground gas leak. Three occupants of the home were injured in the explosion. So far, the conditions of the three people hurt have not been released.
IDA COUNTY, IA
Gas leak cause of Battle Creek, Iowa home explosion

IDA GROVE, Iowa — The Ida County Sheriff has released the cause of the house explosion in Battle Creek, Iowa on July 6th. The lda County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office have determined that the cause of the explosion and fire at 2362 Carriage Avenue in Battle Creek, was due to an underground gas leak in the LP line.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys home

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion destroyed a house in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says it largely demolished one house and caused a fire and other damage to neighboring homes. KTIV-TV reports the explosion shook homes blocks away. The condition of those injured in the blast wasn’t immediately released. Firefighters from Le Mars and the nearby communities of Orange City and Sioux Center helped extinguish the fires. Le Mars is a city of 10,500 about 150 miles northwest of Des Moines.
LE MARS, IA
WATCH NOW: Scene of Le Mars house explosion

Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LE MARS, IA
Owner sought of mini horse hit by pickup

SHELDON—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a motor vehicle accident that occurred about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on Highway 18, two miles west of Sheldon. Forty-four-year-old Gabriel Hernandez Jaimes of Sheldon was driving a 2019 Ram pickup truck west when he struck a brown...
SHELDON, IA
Le Mars Man Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

(Le Mars, IA) — A Le Mars man has killed himself during a standoff with police. Officers were knocking on the door of a home Thursday at about 9:30 p-m when several shots were fired. One of the bullets went into a neighboring home and lodged in the headboard of a bed. The officers backed off and set up a security perimeter. They say they tried several times to contact the person inside but there was no response. Finally, at about 3:00 a-m the emergency response team made an entry and found the man inside dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.
LE MARS, IA
IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
POLK COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD investigating bomb threat at Morningside University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local law enforcement were called to Morningside University's campus Friday morning for a bomb threat. Sioux City Police received a call from someone around 10 a.m. stating there was a bomb on the campus of Morningside University. Officers determined it was not a credible threat...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Le Mars Man Dead From Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Standoff

Le Mars, Iowa — A Le Mars man has died, the apparent victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after he fired shots at officers at his home. The Le Mars Police department reports that at about 9:35 p.m. on Thursday evening, they attempted to carry out a search warrant at 1215 7th Avenue Southeast in reference to an investigation. After officers knocked on the door, they heard gunshots and breaking glass and realized the suspect had shot at them.
LE MARS, IA
Suspect from Sioux City gas station robbery arrested

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) — The man police believe robbed a woman at a Leeds gas station in June has been arrested. According to court documents, Asa Starr, 18, was the passenger of a Toyota Camry when the vehicle stopped at a gas station on the 4100 block of Floyd Boulevard on June 27. Starr allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached a woman who was with her children with a gun.
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Le Mars shooting

LE MARS, Iowa — UPDATE: Le Mars Police are releasing more details about shots being fired from inside a home Thursday night. Police attempted to serve a search warrant at 1215 7th Ave in reference to an investigation around 9:30 p.m. After officers knocked on the door, a man...
LE MARS, IA
