Texas State

Game Wardens Wrap Up Busy July Fourth

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Game Wardens Wrap up Another Busy July Fourth Weekend of Statewide Enforcement. AUSTIN— As Texans hit the waterways across the state to recognize July fourth, Texas Game Wardens were out in force to ensure everyone stayed safe on the water. “Texas Game Wardens partnered with thousands of...

96.5 The Rock

There’s No Way You’ve Heard Of These Ten Texas Towns

The history of the Lone Star State is full of colorful characters and stories. Covering such a large area, coming up with names for all the towns and communities in this vast territory has historically been challenging. As a result, there are some very interesting town names here in our "neck of the woods". Speaking of "Neck of the Woods" that would make a great name for a Texas Town.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.14.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rancher Curtis Timmons is feeling the central Texas drought firsthand, and it’s not just sweat we’re talking about. Lorena is in severe drought, meaning pasture conditions are very poor. “Everything depends on the next. No rain means no pasture, no pasture means no hay,...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Concho Valley Bus System To Build New Maintenance Facility & Bus Storage with TxDOT Grant

AUSTIN – The Concho Valley Transit District headquartered in San Angelo will get a new maintenance facility and bus storage facility thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.  TxDOT Commissioner Alvin New of San Angelo made the announcement Thursday.   On a sweltering summer day in south Texas, Linda Duran rode in air-conditioning on her way home from seeing her husband at the nursing home. She was taking a public transit service she uses every day to also get to work and the grocery store, and now TxDOT is investing nearly $150 million to help people like Duran across…
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox44news.com

Water restrictions announced for Central Texas cities

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Water levels continue to decline throughout Central Texas, warranting the move into drought contingency plans in several cities in order to protect their water sources. Below is the most up-to-date information for various Central Texas cities, listed in alphabetical order. BELLMEAD:. City Manager Yost...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Texas Prison Inmates Afraid of Dying In Sweltering Heat

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new report says many Texas prison inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather. The report by the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center comes as the current summer heat wave has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons to 100 degrees. Advocates have been highly critical of the lack of air conditioning in the prison system, as only 30% of prison units are fully air-conditioned.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas cattle sells for more per pound, even in a drought

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Cattle rancher Anthony Vybiral has been in the business since the 90s. “Some of them have been weighing 375 to 450, they’ve been selling them,” he said. During a normal season calves weigh up to 600 pounds, but drought conditions are forcing ranchers like...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

The Heat Is On

The scorching heat has set numerous records and shot temperatures up over 110 degrees, causing a spike in heat-related illnesses and putting Texans at risk of a power blackout. Even the hardiest Texans were sweating during the latest record-breaking heat wave to impact the United States, challenging the state’s power grid and setting numerous records. Most of Texas has had above-normal heat beginning Jun 1, but the worst of the heat thus far has been reserved for the past few days.” Paramedics in Fort Worth responded to a dramatic surge in heat-related 911 calls as the heat intensified, with people suffering from homelessness, the elderly, young children, and outdoor workers at the highest risk for illnesses caused by the searing heat. Locally, since Tuesday, Jul 5, nine out of the last 11 days, we have set new record highs with one day a tie. Wednesday was 109, breaking 1998’s record of 105.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

When Do The Rolling Blackouts Start In Texas?

Some Texans have been panicking as the weather fluctuates to extreme temperatures. And since the state experienced widespread blackouts in February of 2021 from the Arctic freeze, tons of people are frantically checking the ERCOT web dashboard and app every day to keep a check on the state's energy use.
TEXAS STATE
Public Safety
El Paso News

Tax-free weekend in Texas, New Mexico nears: What to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7,...
EL PASO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victims in deadly Monday night crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened just a little after 9:00 p.m. on July 11 near SH 302 and FM 1936, just six miles of Odessa. Keethan James Gould, 40,...
ODESSA, TX

