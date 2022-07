There's nothing quite like cooling off with a refreshing glass of lemonade—bonus points if it's homemade. While you can't go wrong with the classic lemonade recipe using water, sugar, and lemon juice, TikTok has come through (yet again) with an upgraded version that will truly take your summer beverage of choice to the next level. All you need is one extra ingredient, and if you're making lemonade from scratch, you already have it on hand: lemon zest.

