Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Moldenhauer & Sateri

By The Old Prof
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take one last look at some of the rumors that are swirling around before the day gets really busy. It is, after all, the first day of free agency and teams are already preparing press releases for what’s...

The Hockey Writers

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks [Report]

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Yzerman Puts Red Wings Back on the Map with Free Agent Moves

The normal resting heart rate for adults is anywhere from 60 to 100 beats per minute. But once noon hit on Wednesday, the average heart rate for Detroit Red Wings fans had to have climbed to upwards of 120 to 160 beats per minute. Needless to say: it was an...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Signing Jarnkrok & Trust the Process

This offseason, more than any other I can recall, there’s anger about what the Toronto Maple Leafs and their “idiotic” general manager Kyle Dubas have been doing to build the 2022-23 regular season’s starting roster. The anger is palpable and the choices are almost universally disparaged.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Senators, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs realize they need to do more with their roster and will look to the trade market. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets know they need to clear cap space if their intention is still to keep Patrik Laine on the team.
COLUMBUS, OH
Arizona State
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Show Internal Dysfunction on Day 1 of Free Agency

The Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022 offseason with the announced intention to “aggressively retool” their way back into playoff contention after the embarrassment of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Despite a desire from portions of the fan base for a long-term rebuild, the commitment to winning inevitably led to excitement about potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau to fill the void of “top-end talent” on Philadelphia’s roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Ducks Sign Ryan Strome to Five-Year Deal

The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Ryan Strome to a five-year deal worth $25 million. Strome is coming off a two-year deal with a $4.5 million annual average value (AAV). He signed the contract with the New York Rangers, the team he spent the past four seasons with. The 29-year-old centre has also suited up for the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Edmonton Oilers 50-Goal Scorers

During the 1980s, the Edmonton Oilers epitomized offense. From the 1981-82 season through 1985-86, they scored an average of 5.29 goals per game. They peaked in the 1983-84 season, putting up a whopping 446 goals in 80 games, a 5.58 goals-per-game average. Opposing teams couldn’t stop them, but could only try to limit the damage by containing them. It rarely worked.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Goaltender Rotation Changes With Gustavsson Acquisition

Barely a week after the Minnesota Wild re-signed Marc-André Fleury to a team-friendly two-year contract, they decided to trade away Cam Talbot. Up until the trade, it was believed Talbot and Fleury would share the net almost equally but plans obviously changed. Even general manager Bill Guerin was under the impression he was going to have two veteran goalies going into this next season, but ultimately he changed his mind.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ 2022 Free Agency a Bust After 2 Days

Lou Lamoriello has now swung and missed on another perennial all-star free agent for the third time in his stint as general manager (GM) of the New York Islanders. It started with John Tavares, reached a “being used for leverage” pinnacle with Artemi Panarin, and now it’s Johnny Gaudreau’s turn. Lamoriello and crew did not handle the previous off-seasons particularly well after losing out on Tavares and Panarin in 2018 and 2019, so what can he do now to make this summer a success?
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Can Replace Palat, But it Won’t Be Easy

It was a move many saw coming, but that didn’t make it any easier once it happened. Ondrej Palat – a major contributor in the playoffs for the Tampa Bay Lightning – has moved on, signing a five-year deal with the New Jersey Devils. After having already traded away Ryan McDonagh, the Lightning now lose another key member in their back-to-back championship runs. The biggest question is, how do they go about replacing him?
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Target Avalanche In Big Blue Line Trade

The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche could be a good fit in a trade, assuming there is some truth to the rumors that UFA forward Nazem Kadri would actually wind up back in Colorado. Kadri hasn’t signed with a new club in free agency yet, and talk of the Avs wanting to stay in the loop are out there.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mete, Benn, Malgin, Kase & Rumpelstiltskin

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at three players who are headed to the team from other places. One of these players is known to Maple Leafs’ fans from an earlier tenure with the organization. As well, I’ll look at two players who left the team for other teams.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Overhaul Lineup with Surprising Free Agent Signings

The Detroit Red Wings made more than a splash in free agency on Wednesday – they made waves. In all, the organization signed eight free agents, including:. C Austin Czarnik (Two-Way) What’s notable about this bunch is that they represent a clear step toward contention. While the Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Hold Off on Trading Barrie for One More Season

It appears as though the big moves the Edmonton Oilers are going to make are all done. That means it is very likely Tyson Barrie will be with the team next season and help from the third line and the power play. Keith’s Retirement Helped the Cap Situation. Having...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Ondrej Palat Signing Will Improve Top-6

After losing out on the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, the New Jersey Devils pivoted and signed Ondrej Palat late last night to a five-year contract with a cap hit of $6 million. Palat, 31 years old, is coming off a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance and 18 goals and 49 points in 77 regular-season games.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Hockey Cards Are Worth Collecting

If you’re a hockey fan, chances are you’ve been a fan of collecting hockey cards and memorabilia. You might even be a collector who said you owned a 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie card at one time but your Mom threw it out, or maybe you put your cards in the spokes of your tires to create that great motorized sound. The sound lasted for five minutes but the card took a beating. When I was 12 years old, I made the mistake of drawing John Lennon-style glasses in pen on a 1972 O-Pee-Chee Guy Lafleur rookie card. I guess I was a bit upset when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers in four straight games to win the Stanley Cup in 1976. Anger issues? Sure. Stupidity? Unfortunately, yes. I took a card that today is worth close to $22,000 in mint condition and reduced it to zero value. Luckily, I purchased another Lafleur rookie card years later and was more than happy to have it in my collection.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Rejuvinate Fourth Line with Leivo & Acciari

For most NHL teams, the fourth line is an afterthought until it’s needed. Then, those players come under intense scrutiny and are forced to deliver big results in short bursts. Fourth liners that succeed often become beloved players and may even move up the lineup. Fourth liners that fail often return to the American Hockey League and may not see the NHL stage again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Should Have Targeted Oettinger With an Offer Sheet

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their all-important choice in goal. They were able to acquire two-time Stanley Cup winning goalie Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators along with two draft picks in exchange for future considerations. While getting a goalie for free is good in most circumstances, this situation with...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Reunion with Niederreiter Worth Considering

The New York Islanders’ 2010 Draft was largely forgettable outside of their two first-round selections. Then general manager Garth Snow chose Nino Niederreiter at fifth overall before trading the Islanders’ 35th and 58th picks to the Chicago Blackhawks to move up to select at number 30, Brock Nelson. Niederreiter had a faster route to the NHL, but Nelson’s ascension to solid scoring forward took hold a bit quicker. It took a trade to the Minnesota Wild, in return for Cal Clutterbuck, for him to catch on as a perennial 20-goal scorer. He continued that trend with the Carolina Hurricanes, but it’s unclear if there’s a return to Raleigh in his future.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Signing Subban Would Be Nothing More Than PR Move

The free agency period continues and Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is still busy taking and making calls for a few free agents to add to the Laval Rocket’s roster in the American Hockey League (AHL). Hughes is also working hard to accommodate Jeff Petry’s trade request....
NHL

