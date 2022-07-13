ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Word Prompt – JERUSALEM – Naomi Klass Mauer

By Naomi Klass Mauer
The Jewish Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy love affair with Jerusalem started the first time I ever saw her. It was in 1970 on my first visit to Israel. Jerusalem of Gold, to whom Hashem gave nine portions of beauty, captured my heart immediately. But I wasn’t prepared for...

www.jewishpress.com

allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
ARTnews

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

Click here to read the full article. A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week. The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old. “What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities...
Smithonian

Earliest Known Images of Two Biblical Heroines Unearthed in Israel

In the Old Testament’s Book of Judges, two women—Deborah and Jael—help defeat the Canaanite general Sisera. Now, archaeologists in Israel’s Lower Galilee have unearthed 1,600-year-old mosaics depicting their stories, according to a statement from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Led by archaeologist Jodi...
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Sanctuary with Altars of Roman Gods Discovered in the Netherlands

An ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers almost 2,000 years ago has been discovered by Dutch researchers in the Netherlands. The complex is said to consist of the Roman gods Hercules, Jupiter, and Mercury. The findings are unique since the Dutch territory is far from the frontiers of the Roman...
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare mosque that's more than 1200 years old discovered in Israeli desert

Archaeologists have uncovered a rare ancient mosque in the Negev desert in Israel. Experts said the discovery casts light upon early Islamic history in the region, and its transition from Christianity to Islam. A mosque over 1,200 years old. The mosque is more than 1,200-years-old, dating back to the first...
