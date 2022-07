Recently a report revealed that WWE was considering a call-up of NXT's Solo Sikoa to Raw or SmackDown, and now we have a new update on when that could actually happen. GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor is reporting that he's been told Sikoa will be on the main roster after SummerSlam on July 30th more likely than not. It has not been mentioned if he will be paired with The Usos or if he will be on his own when Raw and SmackDown fans first meet him, and we'll keep you posted as we learn more.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO