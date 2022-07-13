ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia's new mental health law takes effect, but many changes will take time

By Jess Mador
 3 days ago
This month marks the beginning of Georgia’s new Mental Health Parity Act and a major overhaul of the state’s mental health care system. The House Speaker David Ralston-backed HB 1013 is designed to expand access to affordable mental health treatment and behavioral health services across the state....

DSCee
3d ago

it will hopefully drive out the greedy insurance barons who have no interest but money. This law is LONG overdue. If you don't understand the need for this, then your family is either EXTREMELY unusual and blessed or in denial. Mental illness has always existed alongside physical ailments, it was just stigmatized and hidden.

Ronnie Carter
3d ago

If they would shut down Peachford Hospital that would be a step in the right direction! The people that work there are mental incompetence that are paid for abuse of there mentally challenged patients.

my2cents
3d ago

Seems like the further society distances itself from God, the more "mental help" is needed..... See what they are doing yet?

WABE

Court prepares to rule on Georgia's abortion law

A panel of judges is now one step closer to ruling on whether Georgia’s restrictive abortion law can take effect. The state of Georgia and the coalition of groups challenging the law submitted new legal briefs Friday night, just before a midnight deadline. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals requested the briefs after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion last month.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LGBTQ guidance

A judge in Tennessee has temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by President Joe Biden’s administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order on Friday ruled for the 20 state attorneys general who sued...
TENNESSEE STATE
mercer.edu

Medical school alumnus named Georgia Primary Care Physician of the Year

Outings to the grocery store and football games often lead to “curbside consults” for Dr. Daniel Gordon. Born and raised in Hartwell, he returned to his hometown after finishing his medical training. Dr. Gordon, who was named Georgia Primary Care Physician of the Year by the Georgia Primary...
MACON, GA
WABE

Doctor told the state she performed abortion on 10-year-old girl, document shows

A new document obtained by NPR confirms that an Indiana doctor reported to state officials that she had performed an abortion last month on a 10-year-old rape victim. The release of the document comes after Indiana’s attorney general said he would investigate the physician, claiming without evidence that she has a history of failing to report abortions as required under Indiana law.
INDIANA STATE
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia Medical Center prepares for more resident graduates

Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s first class of 19 internal medicine residents recently graduated from the hospital’s residency program. The program, which initially offered residencies in general surgery and internal medicine, now provides three additional specialties. With the addition of family medicine, emergency medicine and psychiatry, NGMC’s residency has boomed since its creation in 2019.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Central Georgia hospitals seeing increased wait times

MACON, Ga. — If you go to an emergency room anywhere in Georgia, you could be waiting for several hours. Our Atlanta station 11Alive checked into wait times in the state, including talking with one man who waited 13 hours at two Emory Healthcare ER. The hospitals they spoke to blamed staffing shortages and other workplace problems. At Central Georgia hospitals, some people wait while others just leave.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia seeing spike in new COVID BA.5 variant cases across state

ATLANTA - New highly transmissible variants of COVID-19 are causing numbers of infections to spike in Georgia and across the country. The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been responsible for nearly all the virus spread in the U.S. and are even more contagious than their predecessors.
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia COVID numbers

Community COVID transmission rates in Northeast Georgia, like much of the state, have been trending upward this summer. This week, eight of the 13 counties served by District 2 Public Health reported medium community level transmissibility. Dawson and Union counties are among those eight counties. They actually showed a decline in their numbers, dropping from ‘high’ to ‘medium’ transmissibility since the end of last month.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

COVID-19 subvariant gains ground as Georgia health officials step up efforts to increase vaccination rates

Georgia health officials are preparing for a continuing rise in cases as the latest COVID-19 subvariant gains ground across the state. Numbers from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the Omicron subvariant known as BA.5 is proving highly transmissible. It’s now the predominant strain behind COVID-19 infections nationally and in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

Judge: Georgia Democrat can run despite not living in district

A judge has ruled that Democrat Shelia Edwards can remain on the ballot for Georgia’s Public Service Commission even though she doesn’t live in the district she would represent. Senior Superior Court Judge David Emerson ruled Wednesday that the District 3 election is exempt from the residency rule...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Gov. Kemp creates DOAS position with Executive Order

ATLANTA – An Executive Order creating the position of Small Business and Supplier Diversity Manager for the DOAS was issued by Governor Kemp. Governor Brian P. Kemp issued Executive Order 07.13.22.01, directing the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) to create the position of Small Business and Supplier Diversity Manager.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
WABE

Animal rescue groups across the U.S. band together to rescue 4,000 beagles

Several animal rescue organizations across the U.S. are racing against the clock to rehome approximately 4,000 beagles from a research facility in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States is working with the U.S. Justice Department in spearheading the effort to transfer these dogs from their current home to shelters in a matter of weeks.
VIRGINIA STATE
