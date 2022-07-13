ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Former Rice Lake man sentenced to prison

A former Rice Lake man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to felony charges of fleeing an officer and bail jumping in Barron County Circuit Court. The charges stemmed from what police deemed a high-speed chase in Barron County and Rice Lake in which Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald suffered injuries.

Donnie J. Strand, 30, received a total of 3 1/2 years in prison with 1 1/2 years of initial confinement followed by two years of extended supervision for fleeing an officer. It is to be served concurrently with a sentence of five years with 2 years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision for bail jumping.

