Pulaski County, AR

Humane Society of Pulaski County lowers adoption fees to help clear the shelter

By Brandon Ringo
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Humane Society of Pulaski County has announced they will be offering lower adoption fees in an effort to help clear the shelters.

This effort is thanks to a partnership with the Bissel Pet Foundation for the longest nationwide empty the shelters event.

The Humane Society of Pulaski County will offer pets for 50 dollars. As part of the offer, all animals will be spayed or neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped.

Little Rock Zoo announces birth of new gibbon

Humane Society Development Director Julie Austin said the shelter is feeling the impacts of overcrowding and hopes this event will get more animals adopted.

“We are filled to capacity,” Austin stated. “We have people every day contacting us, wanting to bring us pets. We have some that are just left on our premises. It’s a tough situation right now.”

The Humane Society of Pulaski County is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for more information, check out their website .

