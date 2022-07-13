WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FALSIFYING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFENSE REPORTS TO CLEAR CUSTOMERS CREDIT
On July 7, 2022, with the assistance of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office, members of Constable Mark Herman’s Office executed an arrest and search warrant on a suspect, Roekeicha Brisby, and her business, “Rose Credit Repair”, located at 15300 John F. Kennedy Boulevard for fraudulently clearing credit reports by...
One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name he was found to be a wanted sex offender from Harris County and was also arrested.
HOUSTON - Two men were arrested after officials said they used a stolen car to try running over a constable deputy near northwest Houston when they were confronted by officers. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said they responded to a call on July 15 about a suspicious...
Multiple agencies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Executive Inn on Buddy Riley Blvd in Magnolia. A male in his early 20’s was shot at least twice and is en route to Memorial Hermann Woodlands by MCHD. Swat units, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Mental Health units are on the scene along with Magnolia Police, DPS, and Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Office. At this time no word as to what brought about the shooting or the SWAT response.
On July 12, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19500 block of Forest Timbers Circle in reference to an in progress disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that Carolina Hernandez, Geana Cora-Sierra, Katherine Zavala, April Zavala and Saylor Moraida drove to the location to confront another female over past issues and physically assaulted her.
BAYTOWN, Texas – Surveillance photos have been released in efforts someone from the public will identify a man and woman accused of stealing numerous family urns from a Baytown cemetery, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The theft was reported on May 26, 2020 at around 10...
SPRING, Texas - Officials say a child who tried running away after crashing into his house and a deputy's patrol car in Spring was caught. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but preliminary details is it happened at a home in the 9200 block of Landry Blvd in northwest Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (via Twitter) said a child between 7 and 10 years old got into a truck in the driveway and "struck his residence."
At 11:45 pm Friday as detectives worked the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Magnolia another call came in for a shooting just down the road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 5 Constables responded to the scene. They arrived at Mike’s Grocery #5 in the 30200 block of SH 249 to find a white male deceased. A witness said an altercation outside the store and a black male on a bicycle shot him. Units started to fan out and a short time later they were able to locate and detain the shooter. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver struck a patrol car and then crashed into a home in the Spring area. It happened around 10:45 Saturday morning in the 9200 block of Landry Boulevard, according to HCSO. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant who shot and killed an assault suspect who got ahold of his stun gun was involved in a questionable incident the week before. Sgt. Garrett Hardin is on mandatory leave following the deadly shooting of Roderick Brooks on July...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-15-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-12-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying the driver of an 18-wheeler that narrowly crashed into another vehicle in June. The collision happened on Highway 6 and Old Richmond Street in Sugar Land, Texas. At about 8:45 a.m., the video...
A Texas man has allegedly committed an unthinkable and unexpected crime. Detectives with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said 26 aluminum plans from four fields at a park, including the dugouts, were missing, according to KHOU. The planks are bleacher seats, Lieutenant Jim Slack said. "They have clips underneath it. He simply removed the clips with some tools and just physically drug them to his property," he said.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - There are 25,000 open felony warrants in Harris County. "These crooks know they are not going to court, they're just going to let it play out and when they get caught, they get caught," said Doug Griffith President of the Houston Police Officers Association. "The problem is they know they're wanted. They could be paranoid. They could be high, they could be crazy, we don't know."
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running over a couple while he was intoxicated, according to authorities. The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 live stream. On July 12 at about 6:15 p.m., Harris County Precinct 2 Constable deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian crash...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was shot in the head by suspected robbers when one of them opened fire as he tried to get away from them in northwest Harris County, the sheriff's office said. The man was asleep in his car at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday on...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were injured inside of a home in the Sunnyside area during a drive-by shooting, police said. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Colonial Lane and Hondo Street. Authorities said a dark-colored car stopped in front of the...
A Texas woman was arrested Monday morning after she was clocked traveling at 92 mph on Interstate 20. Deputy D. Johnston of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department was working a speed detail Monday morning on Interstate 20 when he clocked a vehicle on radar traveling 22 miles per hour over the 70 mph speed limit. The gray Hyundai was stopped at the eastbound 77 mile marker of Interstate 20. While speaking with the driver, Deputy Johnston detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A large amount of loose tobacco was observed on the center console which is often indicative of a practice of hollowing out cigars and inserting marijuana.
HOUSTON - Police say that two people were shot while sitting in their living room early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near the 8000 block of Colonial Lane and Hondo Street on Houston's Southside. According to Houston Police, a dark colored sedan car drove by the front...
