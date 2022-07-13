ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Roger Harold Doyle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Harold Doyle, 78, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on July 9,...

Shirley Jeanette Chase

Shirley Jeanette Chase, age 100, passed away on April 2, 2022, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. A celebration of life for Shirley will take place at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, 2210 East Main Street, Albert Lea, MN, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with visitation one-half hour prior. Masks are required. An outdoor lunch will follow the service. Those who plan to stay for lunch, please RSVP via email to [email protected] by August 4. Shirley’s service will be available, via livestream, by going to the following link: www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com on August 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sonja Agnes Honstad

Sonja Agnes Honstad passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 23 at West Freeborn Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at church. Inurnment will be at West Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery. F.
FREEBORN, MN
Minnesota State Patrol Identifies Glencoe Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Dodge County Wednesday Morning

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Glencoe man killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser being driven by 75-year old Ronald Leroy Karg of Glencoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning when the bike went into the ditch and Karg was ejected near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township.
DODGE COUNTY, MN

