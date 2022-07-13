Roger Harold Doyle

Shirley Jeanette Chase, age 100, passed away on April 2, 2022, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. A celebration of life for Shirley will take place at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, 2210 East Main Street, Albert Lea, MN, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with visitation one-half hour prior. Masks are required. An outdoor lunch will follow the service. Those who plan to stay for lunch, please RSVP via email to [email protected] by August 4. Shirley’s service will be available, via livestream, by going to the following link: www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com on August 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO