TAMPA, Fla.—One of the best ways to keep cool is with a sweet treat. Here are 8 ice cream shops in Tampa Bay you need to check out this summer. Beans & Barlour is known for their boozy ice cream creations. Previously located on 1st Avenue North, the ice scream shop relocated to central avenue last year. They serve milkshakes, sundaes and floats—all of which can be made with or without alcohol. Their ice cream is made from scratch and they even offer pints of it to go.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO