Washington, DC

Washington DC Union Station/Train Concourse Starbucks closing due to “safety concerns”

By Prince Of Petworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust read that the Starbucks at Union Station is closing. Starbucks said safety was the reason for the locations that came out… Hard to believe it...

Jen Goncalves Biancaniello
3d ago

That place is packed all the time so I believe the "safety concerns". What coffee shop wouldn't want to be in a major train station. But as someone who walked to this metro several months ago to see every pillar graffitied with swastikas it is clear no one is monitoring or enforcing crime at the station. Good on Starbucks for caring about their employees' safety over profits. (I disagree with close them all -- whether you like the coffee or not, there are JOBS that people need). Union Station has been abandoned by the District and it will probably only be paid attention to when it becomes the next development project.

