Washington DC Union Station/Train Concourse Starbucks closing due to “safety concerns”

National French Fries Day is a day to celebrate people who carry big side character energy. People like Argyle on Stranger Things, Steve Buscemi before 2009, and Ringo. To celebrate that energy, we celebrate French fries. Just as there aren't many opportunities for a side character to show growth, there aren't many ways to celebrate National French Fries Day on July 13. It's basically just eating fries. I suppose you could dress up as a potato? More often, it simply involves eating fries procured at a discount. If that's the category for you, know that McDonald's is slinging free fries for the faux holiday.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO