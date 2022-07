Marc Anthony purchased a unit at the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum condo tower in downtown Miami last year. The Grammy winning singer-songwriter, whose full name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, acquired an 8,400-square-foot unit at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in May 2021 for $11 million, or just over $1,300 per square foot. Property records show a land trust controlled by Charles Koppelman bought the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom last year. Koppelman is CEO of CAK Entertainment, which counts Anthony as one of its clients.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO